SINGLE-FAMILY ATTACHED HOMES AT EAST GATE PROVIDE HISTORIC BUYING OPPORTUNITY ON THE JERSEY SHORE by

Thursday, October 22 2020 @ 01:39 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Remodeled Federal-Style Residences Offer Old World Charm and Modern Interiors

OCEANPORT, NJ – A select few opportunities are all that remain to enjoy the one-of-a-kind lifestyle offered in the perfectly preserved single-family attached homes at East Gate, the luxury new home community created in century-old Officer’s Housing in Fort Monmouth.

Buyer urgency is on the uptick to purchase one of the available three-bedroom residences which provide a desirable blend of early 20th century historic charm and high-quality construction and spacious and modern interiors designed to meet the needs of today’s homebuyer.

Part of famed Officer’s Row, a collection of premium residences that once housed high ranking officers stationed at the 1,126-acre former U.S. Army post in Oceanport, NJ, the single-family attached homes boast Federal-style red brick exteriors that date back to the early 1900s, a time when building strength and fine craftsmanship were the norm. Situated on some of the most desirable community locations, the residences offer over 2,500 square feet of living space complimented by expansive yards, large rear patios and vistas of Parker’s Creek, a natural waterway bordering the community. Further amplifying the attraction is the unique opportunity to receive a newly built home in a neighborhood that’s already well-established with 85% of residences occupied.

Less than ten of the single-family attached homes are available for sale at East Gate, according to developer RPM Development Group. Priced from the $700,000s, the contemporary floorplans have caught the attention of sophisticated homebuyers both locally, as well as those seeking refuge from denser city living.

“Several reasons can be attributed to the high popularity of our single-family attached homes,” says Michael Hong. Assistant Vice President of Development at RPM. “These are solidly built, unique residences that have greatly maintained old-world style and ambiance, yet still offer designer finishes in kitchens, baths, and living spaces. There’s also plenty of room to grow inside and out, magnificent waterview locations, and a complete maintenance free lifestyle. It’s a combination that’s generated tremendous interest in the residences from the start of the fall season.”

The single-family attached homes are move-in ready and boast uniquely wide floorplans that feel and live like expansive single-family homes inside and out, without the hassle and headaches of tiresome maintenance. The floorplans offer 2.5 baths, dining/living room, open concept kitchen, expansive master bedroom suite with lavish master bath and sitting room and den that makes for the perfect home office that everyone wants and needs in today’s business climate. Crown molding can be found throughout the main living level and hardwood flooring is included on both the first and second floors. Outside, each home has a large patio to fully enjoy Fort Monmouth’s natural surroundings that are both tranquil and scenic.

East Gate has had significant appeal to buyers scaling down from single-family homes but still seeking residences with spacious and comfortable interiors, roomy, private outdoor areas, and appreciative of the extra leisure time afforded by the neighborhood’s maintenance-free lifestyle. They’re also quick to take advantage of an extremely affordable cost of ownership created by today’s low interest rates, low monthly maintenance fees and property taxes that are reasonable.

Commutability has also played a significant role in East Gate’s appeal. The community iseasily accessible to New Jersey Transit’s Little Silver Train Station, located just two miles away, and express ferry service, both of which provide fast service to Manhattan.

Residents at East Gate enjoy being part of the Jersey Shore’s premier live/play community. An abundance of amenities and services are nearby, including Suneagles Golf Club’s 18-hole golf course, the Marina at Oceanport, parade grounds, open space and walking and biking trails and kayaking around Parker’s Creek. There’s also East Gate Park, a one-acre outdoor space featuring a monument paying homage to Fort Monmouth’s storied past, pedestrian pathways, benches, lawns, seasonal flowers and shrubbery and a modernized lightning/lantern package

East Gate itself is situated just minutes from popular New Jersey beaches and the banks of the Shrewsbury River, and is in proximity to the entertainment, dining and culture of Red Bank and Asbury Park. Major highways, including Routes 35, 36, 18 and the Garden State Parkway, are also nearby.For additional information on East Gate, please call 732-523-5566 or visit www.EastGateOceanport.com.

About RPM Development Group

Advertisement