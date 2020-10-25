Center for Hope and Safety Hosts ‘Walk Together Against Domestic Violence’ Fundraiser Walk by

Thursday, October 22 2020 @ 09:27 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

3K Walk to Be Held Virtually and Safely In-Person

Rochelle Park, N.J. (October 22, 2020) – Center for Hope and Safety, Bergen County’s only not-for-profit agency dedicated to helping adults and children rebuild their lives beyond domestic violence and abuse, will be hosting the Walk Together Against Domestic Violence on Saturday, October 24.

The 3k walk will be held both virtually and in-person and all proceeds will support Center for Hope and Safety’s mission to assist adults and children who are victims of domestic violence, including emotional, economic, sexual and physical abuse.

Research shows that following a disaster, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, not only does the rate of abuse increase, but the severity of abuse can increase as well. Center for Hope and Safety is seeing just that. Calls to Center for Hope and Safety have doubled during the pandemic and as a result of an increase need in safe housing option, the Center has increased their capacity. The Center offers a full spectrum of free services designed to address and support emotional, physical and financial healing for domestic violence victims and survivors including legal counsel, employment support services, and therapeutic programs for children.

“October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness month and the impact of COVID-19 has made the need for support and services for those experiencing domestic abuse more critical than ever,” said Julye Myner, PhD, Executive Director of Center for Hope and Safety, “Our annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month activities may look different this year – with a mix of virtual and outdoor events to ensure that we keep our friends, families and communities safe – but the mission and purpose remain the same. Together we are working to end domestic violence, to show solidarity with survivors and to raise funds for services that not only support victims, but also educate the community about domestic abuse and prevention to help break the cycle of violence.”

The walk begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24. Participants can join Center for Hope and Safety for a safe and socially distanced community walk at Van Saun Park located at 216 Forest Avenue in Paramus, NJ 07652 or participate through individual “at home” walks virtually. Check-in for the in-person event begins at 9:00 a.m. Participants are encouraged to create a walk team with friends or co-workers, walk as a family, become a sponsor and exhibitor and / or volunteer. Registration is $25 per person. Masks will be required at the in-person walk and each registrant will be given a Center for Hope and Safety mask upon check-in.

To register please visit: https://www.hopeandsafetynj.org/domestic-violence-awareness-month/. For questions and help with registration, please contact Ellen McGuire at [email protected] or call (201) 527-6207. Sponsorship and vendor tables are still available starting at $75. Visit hopeandsafetynj.org/give-help/events for more information on sponsoring.

For immediate access to crisis intervention, counseling and referrals including enrollment in our safe house for you or someone you know call: (201) 944-9600 or text LOVEIS to 22522 or visit: https://www.hopeandsafetynj.org/.

About Center for Hope and Safety

Center for Hope and Safety is Bergen County’s only not-for-profit agency dedicated to helping adults and children rebuild their lives beyond domestic violence. Since 1976, Center for Hope and Safety has been providing a safe haven and critical support services for domestic violence survivors and their children throughout Bergen County. Our mission is to assist adults and children who are victims of domestic violence, including emotional, economic, sexual and physical abuse. We offer a full spectrum of free services designed to address and support emotional, physical and financial healing, including a legal services program to provide free legal representation, advice and counsel on restraining orders, appeals and emergent custody, visitation, child support, spousal support and other domestic violence family law matters. Our free, confidential hotline answers more than 4,200 calls a year and operates 7 days a week, 365 days a year. For immediate access to crisis intervention, counseling and referrals including enrollment in our safe house call (201) 944-9600, text LOVEIS to 22522 or visit: https://www.hopeandsafetynj.org/.

Advertisement