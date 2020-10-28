Valley Senior Health Partners Offers Seniors On-Site Primary Care by

PARAMUS, NJ, October 28,2020 — Senior residents in independent, assisted living, or memory care communities in the greater Bergen County area now have the opportunity to team up with Valley Senior Health Partners to meet their primary care medical needs in the comfort of their homes.

In addition to its team of renowned primary care providers, Valley Senior Health Partners offers full access to all of Valley’s outstanding medical facilities and resources.

Its focus is on timely, frequent primary care, outstanding follow-up, and personalized care. “The Senior Health Partners team is passionate in our care of the residents living within the assisted and independent living communities that we service. Our team is committed to a patient- and family-centered approach to care, remaining respectful of and responsive to, the individual needs of our patients and their families to guide our clinical decisions” says Raymond Eskow, MD, a founding member of the care team.

Clear communication with facility administrators, caregivers, patients and loved ones is another key factor. “We understand how important it is to provide streamlined, real-time communication to solve issues with patient care and family concerns. Valley Senior Health Partners has developed standardized two-way communication processes to avoid delays in care, and has integrated electronic medical records and ordering across Valley Health System,” according to Dr. Ryan Murphy, Administrator, Senior Health Partners.

Valley Senior Health Partners is able to provide the highest level of primary care and can help maintain and improve the health of many seniors – right where they live.

For more information, or to request services, please call 201-444-5992, or visit ValleyHealth.com/SeniorPartners.

