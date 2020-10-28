MV Accident, Narcan, DWI Arrest in Paramus by

Wednesday, October 28 2020

Posted in News & Views

On Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at approximately 12:37 pm the Paramus Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 4 eastbound in the area of Paramus Honda. A 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Glen Gross left the highway and struck two parked cars located in the parking lot of Paramus Honda. Responding officers observed that the driver was unconscious, unresponsive and recognized that he was suffering from an opioid overdose. Officers deployed Narcan to the victim who soon regained consciousness. Mr. Gross was transported to Hackensack Medical Center by Paramus EMS. where he was treated and released. The Paramus Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The suspect was charged with numerous motor vehicle summonses including Driving Under the Influence and Reckless Driving. He was released on his own recognizance. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

