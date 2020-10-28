HAPPY RESIDENTS SPREADING THE WORD TO FAMILY AND FRIENDS ABOUT ONE500 IN TEANECK by

TEANECK, NJ – One500, the luxury rental community that opened for leasing this August in Teaneck, is off to a stellar start thanks in large part to its enthusiastic residents.

Referrals are the biggest source of new apartment leases at One500, according to developer BNE Real Estate Group and exclusive leasing and marketing agent The Marketing Directors, as residents continue to share their positive renting experience with family and friends.

Highlights include an ideal location at 1500 Teaneck Road in the heart of Teaneck, a charming town in Bergen County known for its tree-lined residential streets, bustling shopping and dining districts, green spaces, and proximity to Manhattan.

The distinctive five-story building, designed by Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners, offers brand-new studio, one and two-bedroom residences, with flexible den layouts and private outdoor space available. Modern residences feature nine-foot ceilings, expansive open-concept layouts, gourmet kitchens with gas cooking, large windows with complimentary window treatments, custom modular closets, and an in-home washer & dryer.

Monthly rents start at $1,975 with a limited-time offer of one month free on a 13-month lease. Immediate occupancy is available.

“One500 sets a new standard for luxury living in the area and allows residents to enjoy all that Teaneck has to offer,” said Jonathan Schwartz, a partner at BNE Real Estate Group. “We’re delighted that the public has responded so positively to the community and are proud that so many of our residents are encouraging their family and friends to live here as well.”

One500 residents also appreciate the community’s Teaneck location featuring four distinct shopping and dining districts, each with its own unique charm and blend of small boutiques, big brand name shopping, bakeries, specialty shops, coffee shops and eclectic restaurants. Cedar Lane is one of the town’s cultural hotspots, offering a variety of galleries, dining options, and a small-town movie theater. The township is also home to more than half a dozen public parks and green spaces.

Though steeped in suburbia, residents are just minutes from Manhattan. The George Washington Bridge is less than five miles away, easily accessible via Route 4 just a few blocks away from the community. NJ TRANSIT Bus 167 brings commuters to and from Manhattan in about 30 minutes.

