NY WATERWAY BELFORD FERRY IS FASTEST, SAFEST WAY TO COMMUTE TO NEW YORK by

Wednesday, October 28 2020 @ 05:35 PM EDT

NY Waterway ferry service from Belford/Middletown is the fastest, safest way for Monmouth and Ocean County commuters to travel to Manhattan.

Ferries have spacious cabins, limited indoor and outdoor seating with marked social distance seating, and are cleaned and sanitized constantly.

There are two departures from Belford each morning, taking less than 45 minutes to arrive at Pier 11/Wall Street in Manhattan, with two return trips each afternoon. Belford ferries also stop at Brookfield Place/Battery Park City, Paulus Hook in Jersey City and Midtown/West 39th Street.

With free parking at the Belford Terminal, taking the ferry is faster and less expensive than driving into Manhattan and paying to park there.

At the West 39th Street Midtown Ferry Terminal, free NY Waterway buses are waiting for each arriving ferry to take customers throughout Midtown Manhattan. To get back to the ferry, customers can use the Bus Locator on the free NY Waterway App, available at nywaterway.com and see in real time where their buses are.

NY Waterway has deployed a rigorous health safety program to protect the health and safety of passengers and employees:

All customers and employees must wear face coverings;

All NY Waterway ferries and buses have marked seating for social distancing;

All ferries and buses have reduced / limited rider capacity;

All ferries and buses are cleaned after every run and terminals are cleaned throughout the day;

All ferries, buses and terminals are thoroughly deep cleaned and sanitized every night.

