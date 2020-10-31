Tips to Reduce the Impact of Remote Learning on Sleep by

“Having a good night’s sleep is vital for a child’s wellbeing. As these families are experiencing, when a child is not getting adequate sleep, it can affect their attention span, cognition, and behavior,” says Prabhavathi Gummalla, MD, FAAP, Pediatric Sleep Specialist and Pediatric Pulmonologist, Valley Medical Group. “Below, you will find some helpful advice to get your child (or children!) back on track based on questions that often arise in my office!”

How important is a consistent sleep schedule? It is very important for children to go to bed at the same time every night and wake up at the same time every day—this includes weekends and holidays! Keeping a consistent sleep pattern will allow them to easily transition between virtual and in-person learning. This will also help to keep them active during the day, both for their classes and for socializing with family outside of class.

How much sleep does my child need? The American Academy of Sleep recommends that infants get 12 to 16 hours of sleep; children age 1 to 3 get 11 to 14 hours of sleep; children age 3 to 5 years get 10 to 13 hours of sleep; children 6 to 12 get 9 to 12 hours of sleep; and children age 13 to 18 get 8 to 10 hours of sleep. If children do not get a sufficient amount of sleep, it will affect them academically and socially.

How can I help my child to unwind at bedtime? Activities such as reading a book or listening to soothing music can help children to relax at bedtime. It is also helpful to make sure the bedroom is quiet, dark, and a comfortable temperature. If possible, the bed should be used for sleep only—no games, watching TV, etc.

Is it okay to have electronic devices in the bedroom? You should definitely keep computers, tablets, and TVs out of the bedroom. Blue light affects sleep and it is actually recommended that children only use these devices for up to two hours a day. This is very challenging if they are in a virtual classroom all day. If possible, try to keep them off of electronic devices once the school day is over. In addition, avoid any use of these devices for a least 1 to 2 hours before bedtime.

What if my child is hungry right before bedtime? You should definitely try to make sure that your child does not eat a large meal before bedtime, but it is also important that they do not go to sleep feeling hungry. If your child is hungry after dinner, they should eat a light, healthy snack.

What if my child is thirsty at bedtime? A small drink is okay, but it is definitely best to avoid having them drink too much right before bed. By limiting fluid intake around bedtime, you lessen the chance of your child’s sleep being disrupted because they need to use the bathroom.

Will exercise help my child sleep at night? Yes! Daily exercise helps to improve the quality and duration of sleep. If possible, encourage your child to exercise during the day.

“I certainly hope these tips help to get your family back into a good sleep routine,” adds Dr. Gummalla. “If you have any follow-up questions or concerns about your child’s sleep, I encourage you to call 1-800-VALLEY-1 to make an appointment.”

