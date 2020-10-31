Northern NJ Community Foundation Awards Grant to Stockton University in Memory of Demarest Native's Wife by

Friday, October 30 2020 @ 09:09 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Hackensack, New Jersey; October 30, 2020) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's The DeAnna Stark Pasciuto Memorial Fund awarded a $2,000 grant to Richard Stockton University in Galloway, New Jersey.

The grant provides support for a scholarship to a student attending the university and its woman's soccer team. The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey focusing primarily on civic engagement, education, public health, the environment, philanthropy, and the arts. The DeAnna Stark Pasciuto Memorial Fund was established by Michael Pasciuto, a Demarest native, in remembrance of his late wife DeAnna Stark Pasciuto.

From the grant, the NNJCF's The DeAnna Stark Pasciuto Memorial Fund presented its second $1,000 scholarship to the university. Corinne Russo of Ringwood, New Jersey received the award. Russo, who holds a bachelor of science in biology from Richard Stockton University, is pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy. She plans to be come a physical therapist upon graduation.

"The financial assistance you provided will be of great help to me in paying my educational expenses. It will allow me to concentrate more of my time for studying," said Russo.

The remainder of the grant will assist the women's soccer team to compete internationally. Due to COVID-19, all fall sports competitions at the university were canceled. When competition for the team resumes, the coach will reassess the allocation of the grant.

NNJCF's DeAnna Stark Pasciuto Fund

The NNJCF's Fund honors the spirit of DeAnna Stark Pasciuto by awarding scholarships and grants to provide comfort and joy to others, while serving as a reminder of the power of life. Stark Pasciuto, who passed away on January 15, 2018, grew up in New Jersey in Ledgewood in Roxbury Township and Morris Plains and lived with her husband and children in Wayne. The Fund remembers her and contributes to qualified charitable organizations for cancer research, families touched by cancer, and scholarships for student-athletes looking to pursue medical careers to dedicate their lives by helping others. Scholarship recipients are full-time graduate students in good academic standing holding a minimum, cumulative 3.5 grade point average.

DeAnna Stark Pasciuto attended Richard Stockton University, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Biology and a Master's Degree in Physical Therapy. She worked as a Physical Therapist at Advanced Rehabilitation and Atlantic Healthcare. Sports were an integral part of her activities. A graduate of the Morris Catholic High School class of 1997, she played track and field and soccer. While a student at the university, she was a stellar defender on its women's soccer team.

NNJCF Philanthropic Services

For 22 years, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation has served northern New Jersey bringing people and organizations together to address pressing issues and needs in the region. With a comprehensive menu of philanthropic opportunities, the NNJCF provides donors with flexible, efficient, and tax-effective ways to ensure their charitable giving has maximum impact through various types of funds, tax-saving annuities, and trust options.

"Establishing a donor advised fund is like opening a personal account for charitable giving. Donors have flexibility and input into the causes, issues and/or nonprofit organizations they wish to support. These funds are simple mechanisms to give back to the community and can be created in honor or in memory of a loved one," said Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.

Continue DeAnna Stark Pasciuto's Legacy

The public can continue DeAnna Stark Pasciuto's legacy with a donation in her memory. Donations are tax-deductible, as permitted by law, and may be made online at https://www.nnjcf.org/cause-posts/the-DeAnna-stark-pasciuto-memorial-fund/. Contributions may also be sent by check made out to 'The Northern N.J. Community Foundation' with 'The DeAnna Stark Pasciuto Memorial Fund' entered in the memo line. Send checks to the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, 1 University Plaza, Suite 128, Hackensack, New Jersey 07601.

About NNJCF

Founded in 1998, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, public health, the environment, philanthropy, and the arts. The NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other and sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources.

For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call (201) 568-5608. Follow the NNJCF on Facebook at Northern NJ Community Foundation/ArtsBergen, Instagram, Twitter @NNJCF, and YouTube.

Advertisement