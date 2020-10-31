NY WATERWAY WEEKEND FERRY SERVICE IS THE BEST TRICK TO ENJOYINNG HALLOWEEN IN MANHATTAN by

Although Halloween in New York City will be different this year, there are still many Halloween events and attractions for people to enjoy in Manhattan this Halloween Weekend. And NY Waterway’s weekend ferries are the best trick for getting there.

With low-cost parking at Port Imperial in Weehawken, taking the ferry is faster and less expensive than paying bridge or tunnel tolls and then paying to park in Manhattan; along with breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline at the beginning and end of the trip.

Ferries between Port Imperial in Weehawken and 14th Street in Hoboken and the Midtown / West 39th Street Ferry Terminal in Manhattan run every 30 minutes from 11:30am to 9:30pm Saturday and Sunday. Visit nywaterway.com/weekends for complete schedules.

NY Waterway’s seven-day mobile pass saves time and money for riders who also use the ferry during the week. Visit nywaterway.com/GetTickets.

At West 39th Street, free NY Waterway buses are waiting for each arriving ferry to take customers throughout Midtown Manhattan. To get back to the ferry, customers can use the Bus Locator on the free NY Waterway App, available at nywaterway.com and see in real time where their buses are.

Port Imperial is served by NJ TRANSIT buses and the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail. Several other New Jersey terminals offer free or low-cost parking, plus NJ TRANSIT bus and Light Rail service.

To protect the health safety of passengers and employees:

All customers and employees must wear face coverings;

All NY Waterway ferries and buses have marked seating for social distancing;

All ferries and buses are operating on reduced rider capacity.

All ferries and buses are cleaned after every run and terminals are cleaned throughout the day;

All ferries, buses and terminals are thoroughly deep cleaned and sanitized every night.

NY Waterway also offers weekday ferry service to the Midtown/West 39th Street Ferry Terminal from Port Imperial and Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken and 14th Street in Hoboken.

NY Waterway also has service to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City from Port Imperial, 14th Street in Hoboken, the Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Terminal and from Paulus Hook and Liberty Harbor in Jersey City.

Ferries also run weekdays between Port Imperial, the Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Terminal, Paulus Hook and Liberty Harbor and Pier 11/Wall Street.

Ferry service from Belford/Middletown in Monmouth County makes stops at Pier 11/Wall Street, Brookfield Place/Battery Park City and West 39th Street.

For complete schedules, visit nywaterway.com/WelcomeBack.

For more info on the restarted weekend service including schedules visit nywaterway.com/weekends

