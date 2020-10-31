BERGEN COUNTY REGIONAL COVID-19 TESTING POSTPONED DUE TO WEATHER
Testing locations rescheduled for November 4th and 5th
HACKENSACK, N.J. – Due to the impending weather, the Regional Community Mobile COVID-19 Testing sites scheduled for Thursday, October 29th and Friday, October 30th have been postponed. Both sites have been rescheduled for the following dates:
Wednesday, November 4th (9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)
River Vale with Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, Washington Township, Westwood, Woodcliff Lake
River Vale Town Hall 406 Rivervale Road, River Vale
Thursday, November 5th (9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)
New Milford with Bergenfield, Cresskill, Dumont, Haworth, Oradell, River Edge
814 River Road, New Milford (Old Shop Rite)
The Bergen County Regional Community Mobile Testing program is available to all Bergen County residents free-of-charge thanks to a partnership between the County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. All testing locations this fall will offer COVID-19 saliva tests and flu vaccinations.
Residents can pre-register for their test at a Regional Community Mobile Testing site through an online portal to receive priority processing. To pre-register visit www.BergenCOVIDTesting.com. Please note, residents who choose to pre-register for testing must bring their mobile device for check-in.
ALL MOBILE TESTING DATES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS. For updates please visit www.co.bergen.nj.us or County Executive Jim Tedesco’s Facebook page.For the COVID-19 saliva test, please do not eat, drink, smoke, or chew gum 30 minutes prior to arrival. Identification is necessary so please bring your driver’s license/ID card, school identification card, social security card, passport, or birth certificate. Proof of Bergen County residency or that you work in Bergen County is required so please bring your driver’s license, utility bill, pay stub, or work ID. If you have an insurance card, also bring that with you.
