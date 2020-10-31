A Virtual Christmas Vacation With The Grisworld's: An Evening With Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo by

Friday, October 30 2020 @ 09:17 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25.00

Tickets are On-Sale Friday, October 30th at 10:00 a.m.

https://www.njpac.org/event/christmas-vacation-with-the-griswolds/



(Newark, New Jersey- October 28, 2020) – New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents A Virtual Christmas Vacation with the Grisworld's: An Evening with Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Switch on the Christmas lights and join Chevy Chase (Clark Griswold) and Beverly D’Angelo (Ellen Griswold) for this online salute to the holiday classic, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Expect the unexpected as these legends share a no-holds-barred trip down memory lane and unveil the behind-the-scenes secrets of the Vacation film franchise. They’ll also answer YOUR questions during the live audience Q&A. So gather the family and cozy up on the couch as we stream the Griswolds directly to your living room for a virtual holiday celebration. Chestnuts and eggnog recommended!

Upgrade to VIP

TREAT yourself to an upgraded experience when you add on the VIP option. VIP ticket holders will have the opportunity to engage in a one-minute one-one video chat with Chevy and Beverly. The capacity for this experience is extremely limited and must be purchased in advance.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America’s most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey – where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state’s and the world’s best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted nearly 10 million visitors (including over 1.7 million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.



Get Social! Follow NJPAC Online:

Website: http://www.njpac.org/

Twitter: @NJPAC

Hashtag: #NJPAC

Facebook: facebook.com/NJPAC

YouTube: NJPACtv



Advertisement