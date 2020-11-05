Valley Names New Director of Cardiothoracic Surgery by

Wednesday, November 04 2020 @ 06:42 PM EST

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, November 2, 2020 — Valley Health System is pleased to announce the appointment of Juan Grau, MD, as the new Director of Cardiothoracic Surgery for The Valley Heart and Vascular Institute. His appointment is effective today.

This new role marks a homecoming of sorts for Dr. Grau, who previously served as an attending cardiothoracic surgeon at Valley from 2010 – 2016. Prior to his return to Valley, Dr. Grau served as the Director of the Cardiothoracic Fellowship Program, and Professor in the Division of Cardiac Surgery at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

Dr. Grau rejoins a program known for its depth of experience and high-quality care, one that is backed up by its alliance with the world-famous Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, which was ranked #1 in heart care by U.S. News & World Report (2020-21).

The Valley Heart and Vascular Institute includes a dedicated team of clinical staff, including cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, interventionalists, imaging specialists, electrophysiologists, vascular surgeons, anesthesiologists, and advanced practice nurses; innovative technology; and robust clinical trials. Valley’s team approach to care means that the heart specialists collaborate to determine the best approach for each patient’s individual needs.

“Through a collaborative team approach we can assist patients and families in making the best, most informed treatment decisions, while optimizing procedural outcomes that will benefit our patients’ well-being,” Dr. Grau said.

Dr. Grau’s clinical interests and areas of specialization include a “no touch” heart bypass surgical technique that requires no manipulation of heart vessels, advanced aortic and mitral valve repair techniques, the surgical treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and surgery for congenital heart defects in adults.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Grau is also actively involved in cardiovascular research to find new approaches to the surgical treatment of a variety of cardiovascular conditions.

Dr. Grau received his medical degree from Alcala de Henares University School of Medicine in Madrid, Spain and completed his residency and fellowship at New York University Medical Center in New York.

For more information about the Valley Heart and Vascular Institute, please visit ValleyHealth.com/Heart. To make an appointment with a Valley cardiovascular specialist, please call 1-800-VALLEY 1 (1-800-825-5391).

