THE ATWATER OPENS LEASING IN BOGOTA, NJ WITH 303 WATERFRONT HOMES AND MODERN AMENITIES by

Wednesday, November 04 2020 @ 06:45 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Luxury New Rental Community Set to Tap Into Large Number of Renters Seeking Suburban Space

BOGOTA, N.J. – The Atwater has officially launched leasing on a waterfront site in Bogota, NJ, bringing the 303 luxury rental apartments in its first phase to a market filled with eager renters seeking never before lived in homes and an unparalleled indoor and outdoor resident amenity package.

Opening monthly rents start from $2,020 with grand opening incentives that include 1 month free. Immediate occupancy is available.

The Atwater is perfectly positioned to quickly take the spotlight in Bergen County, NJ with the introduction of upscale, well-appointed homes, a complete package of recreation and social amenities and an exceptional location along the Hackensack River, according to developer PCD Development of New Providence, NJ, which tapped The Marketing Directors as the exclusive marketing and leasing agent. The gated community is tucked away in a quiet, suburban setting that is conveniently located near shopping, dining, parks, and commuter roadways, rail, and bus stations.

“With a waterfront location offering views of the Hackensack River, proximity to New York City and easy access to the area’s local dining, shopping and entertainment scene, The Atwater will appeal to those looking for a suburban style of living coupled with a sophisticated, amenity-rich lifestyle,” said Jonathan Stein, founder and managing member of PCD Capital. “We’ve already had high interest from local residents seeking a new level of Bergen County luxury, as well as those moving from the congested Hudson River waterfront and New York City. We’re excited to now officially unveil The Atwater’s contemporary lifestyle.”

The four- and five-story buildings at The Atwater take full advantage of its scenic waterfront location and expansive landscaped grounds. Renters can choose from a mix of stylish apartments with designer interior features and appointments, including 9’ ceilings, luxury plank flooring, a smart lock system, full-size in-home washer and dryer, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and Quartz countertops, and lavish baths with double vanities in most homes. A balcony or patio in every residence provides private outdoor space, and select homes boast river views.

In addition, the developer has taken numerous steps to elevate The Atwater to a state-of-the-art community for the new normal. The air handlers within the indoor amenity areas are all outfitted with ultra-violet sanitizers, the resident-only business center has Steelcase Brody “pods” with protective screening for each person, and the community will use an app-based reservation system for use of the amenity spaces to ensure appropriate social distancing.

“Renters who want additional peace of mind and an added level of safety will also appreciate that these homes are brand new and have never been lived in before,” added Jacqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors.

Residents will also enjoy over 30,000 sq. ft. of thoughtfully-designed amenities, including The Atwater Club featuring a clubroom with billiards and a bar, resident lounge with a fireplace, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga studio, game/arcade room, indoor/ outdoor business center with co-working spaces, coffee bar, an Amazon package locker system and a children’s playroom.

Coveted outdoor recreational space will be highlighted by a heated pool and expansive sun deck, BBQ grills, outdoor theater, lushly landscaped lawns, fire pits, and a riverfront walkway meandering along the Hackensack River. Upon completion, the community will also include other on-site conveniences such as retail services, onsite parking, indoor bike storage, dog wash station, and a public dog park.

The Atwater’s location in the heart of Bergen County will give it a decisive advantage in the market. Though mostly laid back and residential, the borough offers many local restaurants, bars, boutique shops and services, including Luka’s Italian Cuisine and Riviera Maya’s authentic Mexican fare. There’s casual nightlife at 101 Pub or Andy’s Corner Bar, while everyday conveniences and services can be found at the many grocers, bakeries and personal care salons located throughout the borough. Some of the best shopping in the country is located within a 10 minutes’ drive of the community, including major national retailers at the Garden State Plaza and Paramus Park Mall. The Shops at Riverside® offers a sophisticated mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment, including Bloomingdales, Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, Morton’s Steakhouse, Houston’s, and The Oceanaire Seafood Room.

Bogota is also ideally situated near a multitude of transportation options. Its southern edge is bordered by Interstate 80, delivering commuters to the George Washington Bridge in just under 10 minutes, and is easily connected to Routes 17, 4 and the New Jersey Turnpike. New Jersey Transit bus service is available via the 182 and 167 lines into the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal.

For more information on The Atwater, visit www.TheAtwater.com or call 201.340.1000. The community is located at 1000 West Fort Lee Road, Bogota, NJ 07603.







