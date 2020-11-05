Bergen A.D. Named to National Diversity Committee by

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College Managing Director of Athletics Jorge Hernandez recently earned an appointment to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s equity, diversity and inclusion council - racial equality subcommittee.

“The College is extremely proud to have Jorge Hernandez named to such an important committee that supports racial equality for all students,” Bergen Community College Interim President Anthony Ross, Ed.D., said. “Bergen is committed to ensuring that its students receive access to a high-quality education in an inclusive environment. This is imperative for the continued advancement of a strong democracy and workforce.”

Hernandez has served as the managing director of the College’s athletics department since February 2011. He started his coaching career at Ramapo College in 1998 and currently has more than 13 years of experience coaching at the collegiate level.

“I am very grateful to have been selected to the racial equality subcommittee,” he said. “I am honored to represent my community and institution in this great cause. I plan to take advantage of this opportunity to enhance awareness for racial equality in our nation's intercollegiate athletic programs and institutions.”

As the nation navigates its way through issues related to equality, the NJCAA is taking action within its association. In a unified effort with the NJCAA equity, diversity and inclusion council, the group has announced the formation of the NJCAA racial equality subcommittee. The racial equality committee serves as a critical step toward integrating the core values of equity, diversity and inclusion into their association and advancing its mission to educate, empower and engage members at every level.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 13,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.







