Montvale Health Sport + Spine Acupuncture Treatment Now Covered By Medicare by

Wednesday, November 04 2020 @ 06:54 PM EST

Montvale- Dr. Rick Lambert, medical director, Montvale Health Sport + Spine, recently announced that the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will now cover acupuncture treatments for chronic low back pain for senior citizens under the provisions of the Social Security Act. In order to qualify, a professional diagnosis has to be made and specific requirements must be followed.

"It's extraordinary to find a state-of-art facility that offers all of the services we provide and to top it all off, is Medicare-approved for acupuncture," said Dr. Lambert, a board certified medical physician and acupuncturist. "Acupuncture is a safe, effective treatment that has been around for thousands of years. Patients, who are generally opposed to risky pharmaceuticals and surgery, often experience immediate relief from pain, discomfort, and stress. This ancient healing technique has helped change and improve many lives."

While chronic pain is often difficult to assess, it is one of the leading reasons people seek medical care. Chronic pain usually lasts three to six months or longer, and often interferes with basic lifestyle activities. Lower back pain is among the most common healthcare issues and affects adults of all ages in this country.

"Patient scheduling is by appointment only and we have implemented safety protocols to protect everyone from Covid-19," added Dr. Lambert. "In addition to acupuncture, we offer chiropractic care, cervical and lumbar decompression therapy, physical therapy, injection therapy and much more."

Montvale Health Sport + Spine, located at 305 West Grand Avenue, Montvale, offers premier healthcare solutions in one location from a team of physicians who are leaders in their respective fields. Montvale Health Sport + Spine serves Northern Bergen County and Rockland County.

To find out if you qualify for the Medicare-approved acupuncture treatments, visit montvalehealth.com or call (201) 391-8282 to schedule an appointment.

