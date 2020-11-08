Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Centers Among Nation’s Top Performing for Treatment of Heart Attack Patients by

Sunday, November 08 2020 @ 08:31 AM EST

American College of Cardiology NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Awards recognize high standards of patient care

November 6, 2020 -Edison, NJ - Six Hackensack Meridian Health medical centers received American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain - MI Registry Performance Achievement Awards for 2020.

The awards recognize the hospitals’ commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that they have reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

The Hackensack Meridian medical centers that received quality achievement awards, include the following.

Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, NJ; Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ, and JFK Medical Center in Edison, NJ, received Platinum Performance Achievement Awards

Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, NJ, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford Township, NJ, received Silver Performance Achievement Awards

Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ, received the Bronze Performance Achievement Award

“Our cardiac teams throughout the network are dedicated to continually improving safety, quality and outcomes for patients experiencing a heart attack,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. “The American College of Cardiology’s performance achievement awards are a welcome validation of the care being provided at our recognized medical centers. I’m proud of their efforts.”

To receive the Chest Pain - MI Registry Performance Achievement Awards, the medical centers demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain - MI Registry for increasing lengths of time, culminating in two consecutive years for Platinum achievement, and performed with distinction in specific performance measures. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.

“With six medical centers receiving awards, Hackensack Meridian Health has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with acute myocardial infarction,” said Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. “By meeting the award requirements set forth in the registry, these Hackensack Meridian Health medical centers have demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations.”

The Center for Disease Control estimates that almost 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.

Chest Pain - MI Registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.

