Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, November 08 2020 @ 10:42 PM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, November 08 2020 @ 10:42 PM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

ADDITIONAL LOCATIONS ANNOUNCED FOR FALL REGIONAL MOBILE TESTING PROGRAM

    Share

All testing sites will offer COVID-19 saliva tests and flu shots
HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces the following three additional County Regional Community Testing sites which will take place next week:

Monday, November 9th (9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Overpeck County Park

199 Challenger Road Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660

Tuesday, November 10th (9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Pascack Brook County Park

150 Emerson Road Westwood, NJ 07675

Saturday, November 14th (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Bergen County Special Services School District

296 E. Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652

**Priority processing with Bergen County school ID for staff/faculty from 9AM-10:30AM**

The Bergen County Regional Community Mobile Testing program is available to all Bergen County residents free-of-charge thanks to a partnership between the County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. All testing locations this fall will offer COVID-19 saliva tests and flu vaccinations.

Residents can pre-register for their test at a Regional Community Mobile Testing site through an online portal to receive priority processing. To pre-register visit www.BergenCOVIDTesting.com. Please note, residents who choose to pre-register for testing must bring their mobile device for check-in.

ALL MOBILE TESTING DATES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS. For updates please visit www.co.bergen.nj.us or County Executive Jim Tedesco’s Facebook page.

For the COVID-19 saliva test, please do not eat, drink, smoke, or chew gum 30 minutes prior to arrival. Identification is necessary so please bring your driver’s license/ID card, school identification card, social security card, passport, or birth certificate. Proof of Bergen County residency or that you work in Bergen County is required so please bring your driver’s license, utility bill, pay stub, or work ID.  If you have an insurance card, also bring that with you.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • ADDITIONAL LOCATIONS ANNOUNCED FOR FALL REGIONAL MOBILE TESTING PROGRAM
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost