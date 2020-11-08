ADDITIONAL LOCATIONS ANNOUNCED FOR FALL REGIONAL MOBILE TESTING PROGRAM
All testing sites will offer COVID-19 saliva tests and flu shots
HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces the following three additional County Regional Community Testing sites which will take place next week:
Monday, November 9th (9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)
Overpeck County Park
199 Challenger Road Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
Tuesday, November 10th (9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)
Pascack Brook County Park
150 Emerson Road Westwood, NJ 07675
Saturday, November 14th (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
Bergen County Special Services School District
296 E. Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652
**Priority processing with Bergen County school ID for staff/faculty from 9AM-10:30AM**
The Bergen County Regional Community Mobile Testing program is available to all Bergen County residents free-of-charge thanks to a partnership between the County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. All testing locations this fall will offer COVID-19 saliva tests and flu vaccinations.
Residents can pre-register for their test at a Regional Community Mobile Testing site through an online portal to receive priority processing. To pre-register visit www.BergenCOVIDTesting.com. Please note, residents who choose to pre-register for testing must bring their mobile device for check-in.
ALL MOBILE TESTING DATES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS. For updates please visit www.co.bergen.nj.us or County Executive Jim Tedesco’s Facebook page.For the COVID-19 saliva test, please do not eat, drink, smoke, or chew gum 30 minutes prior to arrival. Identification is necessary so please bring your driver’s license/ID card, school identification card, social security card, passport, or birth certificate. Proof of Bergen County residency or that you work in Bergen County is required so please bring your driver’s license, utility bill, pay stub, or work ID. If you have an insurance card, also bring that with you.
