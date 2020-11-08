ADDITIONAL LOCATIONS ANNOUNCED FOR FALL REGIONAL MOBILE TESTING PROGRAM by

Sunday, November 08 2020 @ 08:32 AM EST

All testing sites will offer COVID-19 saliva tests and flu shots

HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces the following three additional County Regional Community Testing sites which will take place next week:

Monday, November 9th (9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Overpeck County Park

199 Challenger Road Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660

Tuesday, November 10th (9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Pascack Brook County Park

150 Emerson Road Westwood, NJ 07675

Saturday, November 14th (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Bergen County Special Services School District

296 E. Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652

**Priority processing with Bergen County school ID for staff/faculty from 9AM-10:30AM**

The Bergen County Regional Community Mobile Testing program is available to all Bergen County residents free-of-charge thanks to a partnership between the County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. All testing locations this fall will offer COVID-19 saliva tests and flu vaccinations.

Residents can pre-register for their test at a Regional Community Mobile Testing site through an online portal to receive priority processing. To pre-register visit www.BergenCOVIDTesting.com. Please note, residents who choose to pre-register for testing must bring their mobile device for check-in.

ALL MOBILE TESTING DATES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS. For updates please visit www.co.bergen.nj.us or County Executive Jim Tedesco’s Facebook page.

