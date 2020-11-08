NY WATERWAY ADDS WEEKEND FERRY SERVICE TO LOWER MANHATTAN DURING HOLIDAY SEASON by

Sunday, November 08 2020 @ 08:34 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

To provide additional customer service for holiday shopping and other activities, NY Waterway is restoring weekend service to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City in Lower Manhattan from the Hoboken NJ TRANSIT Terminal and from Paulus Hook in Jersey City, starting Saturday, November 21.

Ferry service between the Hoboken NJ TRANSIT Terminal and Paulus Hook in Jersey City and Brookfield Place/Battery Park City will be available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For complete schedule, visit nywaterway.com/weekends.

The Paulus Hook Ferry Terminal is served by the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and is a short walk from the PATH Exchange Place Station, which is closed November 21-22 and December 5-6.

The Hoboken NJ TRANSIT Terminal is served by NJ TRANSIT trains and buses, PATH and the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail.

The Brookfield Place/Battery Park City Terminal is a short walk to shopping at Brookfield Place and the World Trade Center/Oculus complex, Lower Manhattan attractions such at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum and the free Downtown Connection bus which travels through lower Manhattan.

Customer service representatives are available to provide advice and directions.

NY Waterway’s seven-day mobile pass saves time and money for riders who also use the ferry during the week. Visit nywaterway.com/GetTickets.

To protect the health safety of passengers and employees:

All customers and employees must wear face coverings;

All NY Waterway ferries and buses have marked seating for social distancing;

All ferries and buses are operating on reduced rider capacity.

All ferries and buses are cleaned after every run and terminals are cleaned throughout the day;

All ferries, buses and terminals are thoroughly deep cleaned and sanitized every night.

NY Waterway also offers seven-day-a-week ferry service to the Midtown/West 39th Street Ferry Terminal from Port Imperial and Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken and 14th Street in Hoboken.

Weekday ferry service to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City runs from Port Imperial, 14th Street in Hoboken, the Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Terminal and from Paulus Hook and Liberty Harbor in Jersey City.

Ferries also run weekdays between Port Imperial, the Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Terminal, Paulus Hook and Liberty Harbor and Pier 11/Wall Street.

Weekday ferry service from Belford/Middletown in Monmouth County makes stops at Pier 11/Wall Street, Brookfield Place/Battery Park City and West 39th Street.

For complete schedules, visit nywaterway.com/WelcomeBack.

For more info on the restarted weekend service including schedules visit nywaterway.com/weekends

