Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Robert C. Garrett Delivers Keynote Address at Harvard Business School

CEO discusses network’s role at epicenter of COVID crisis in NJ; details new strategies for healthcare of the future.

November 5, 2020 – Edison, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, is proud to announce that CEO Robert C. Garrett delivered a keynote address at Harvard Business School detailing the network’s treatment of more than 15,000 COVID patients and how it is well prepared for future surges.

“We have been at the epicenter of the COVID crisis in New Jersey and our front-line teams will be remembered as the true American heroes they are,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “We have been preparing for the next surge and are ready to provide high-quality innovative care safely in hospitals and in our outpatient settings throughout New Jersey.’’

The conference conducted today and tomorrow virtually features national healthcare leaders and representatives from major companies and organizations including CVS Health, Merck, Moderna and Dana Farber Cancer Institute. The event is sponsored by the Harvard Business School Healthcare Alumni Association.

Hackensack Meridian Health treated more than 15,000 COVID patients this year, including 3,000 in network hospitals at the peak of the pandemic in mid-April. The network also developed major breakthroughs in the pandemic, including launching New Jersey’s first commercial test, which reduced the wait time from days to hours.

Additionally, the network’s Center for Discovery and Innovation worked with key physician researchers to develop a convalescent plasma therapy trial, which was featured on CBS’ 60 Minutes in May. Network experts continue to research new therapies to fight the virus. Clinical trials are also underway to develop a COVID vaccine.

“We are proud to continue to deliver breakthroughs in the nation’s worst health crisis in a century,’’ said Mr. Garrett. “As cases start to climb again, we are prepared to serve our communities with high-quality compassionate care.’’

