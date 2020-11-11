West Side Concert Series Launches 45th Season Virtually by

Monday, November 09 2020

RIDGEWOOD—The West Side Concert Series launches its 45th season on Sunday, November 15 at 3:00 pm with a virtual performance by pianist Angie Zhang, whose professional career started with her solo debut under Grammy-nominated conductor Niel DePonte at the age of 10.

She will be performing Haydn’s Sonata No. 45 in A major and Balakirev's Sonata in B-flat minor. (The Balakirev piece will be played on a fortepiano, an early version of the modern piano.) Enjoy the performance - and the post-concert Q&A with Ms. Zhang via Zoom - by visiting www.westside.org/watch.

Praised as “warmly expressive, sensitive, and polished” as well as “a valuable advocate for classical music” by New York Concert Review, she has appeared in diverse venues including the Kennedy Center, Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Metropolitan Club. Ms. Zhang has won major prizes in international competitions, received grants and fellowships from an array of institutions, and is a rare three-time winner of the Juilliard Concerto Competition.

Ms. Zhang has been invited by and worked with some of the world’s leading conductors and artists, including Anne-Marie McDermott, Jeffrey Kahane and Fabio Luisi. A seasoned soloist with orchestra, she has performed yearly with orchestras including the National Symphony Orchestra of the Dominican Republic, Juilliard Orchestra, Juilliard Chamber Orchestra, Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Her sold-out performance at Alice Tully Hall of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21 under Fabio Luisi was followed by her conducting debut at the piano of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 9 with the Juilliard Chamber Orchestra.

Ms. Zhang, a former resident of Princeton, now lives in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where she is pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts in Piano Performance with Logan Skelton and a Master of Music in Fortepiano Performance with Matthew Bengtson at the University of Michigan. She completed her Bachelor of Music with Honors and Master of Music at The Juilliard School as a proud recipient of the Kovner Fellowship.

The 2020-2021 season marks the 45th season of the West Side Concert Series. Throughout its long history, the series has presented a wide variety of solo, instrumental and ensemble concerts in the classical, African-American and jazz traditions.

Founded in 1912, West Side Presbyterian Church is a welcoming, inclusive church where people of all ages grow in faith, form lasting friendships and help our neighbors in need. West Side is located at 6 South Monroe Street in Ridgewood, NJ. For more information, please visit westside.org.

