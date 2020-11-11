Statement of Hackensack Riverkeeper Regarding the Results of the 2020 Presidential Election by

Monday, November 09 2020 @ 09:56 PM EST

We at Hackensack Riverkeeper congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their historic victory. We wish them well and fervently hope that when they take office on January 20, they will immediately begin the process of reversing the anti-environmental policies of the last four years. It will be a near-monumental task; one of many that is sure to test the incoming administration.

First and foremost from our perspective as a clean water advocate is the restoration of Clean Water Act protections on all the nation’s waters and wetlands, fully half of which were stripped of federal protections by the Trump administration. After that, there are over one hundred other environmental rollbacks that need to be reinstated. Four years ago we knew the environment and we advocates were going to be in for a rough time but the scope and extent of it went far beyond what we’d feared. Yes, elections do have consequences.

And the Biden administration will have an additional consequence: the virtual minefield of ultraconservative federal judges now in place throughout the country, many of whom are ideologically opposed to and environmental regulations. It’s not enough to get legislation passed or regulations adopted; they must be able to repeatedly pass legal muster. We urge the incoming administration to constantly keep that in mind. The Meadowlands Master Plan survived the Christie administration’s eight years because it was as legally “bulletproof” as we could make it.

We also urge the new President to name legitimate conservation professionals to lead all appropriate Cabinet departments and federal agencies that deal with the environment – Interior, EPA, NOAA, Fish and Wildlife, National Parks, etc. – and to dismiss all political appointees made to them under the previous administration. Good science must once again be the arbiter.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Hackensack Riverkeeper does not engage in electoral or partisan political activity. We zealously adhere to all the rules regarding our interaction with the political world, but we are not required to ignore political realities or divorce our advocacy from them. The realities of the past four years saw the rejection of decades’ worth of hard-fought, hard-won, bipartisan environmental policies as well as the complete disregard of the threats we face from climate change, habitat destruction and willful ignorance.

