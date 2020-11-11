BERGEN COUNTY TO OFFER VETERANS AND ACTIVE DUTY SERVICE MEMBERS FREE ROUNDS OF GOLF IN HONOR OF VETERAN’S DAY by

Monday, November 09 2020 @ 09:57 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces that all Bergen County veterans and active duty service members can enjoy a free round of golf at any of the County’s six golf courses from Wednesday, November 11th through Friday, November 13th. This is an opportunity the County of Bergen offers each year as a way to express gratitude towards those who have served our nation.

“While we can never fully repay the men and women who have faithfully served our nation in uniform, it is our responsibility to show them our support and gratitude here at home,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. “Offering a free round of golf at one of our six outstanding county courses this week in honor of Veteran’s Day is a small gesture of that gratitude. On behalf of the people of Bergen County, thank you to all our active duty and retired service members for the sacrifices they and their families have made to protect the freedoms we all hold dear as Americans.”

To enjoy this opportunity, veterans and active duty service members must be residents of Bergen County, produce identification indicating veteran or military status, and inform cashiers of their participation in this special Veterans Day offer prior to sale. This offer is only applicable to greens fees – the golf cart fee will remain in effect.

Bergen County has six golf courses which include Darlington Golf Course in Mahwah, Orchard Hills Golf Course in Paramus, Overpeck Golf Course in Teaneck, Rockleigh Golf Course in Rockleigh, Soldier Hill Golf Course in Emerson, and Valley Brook Golf Course in River Vale.

Advertisement