Hackensack University Medical Center Named a Top 50 Best Hospital for Cardiac Surgery by

Monday, November 09 2020 @ 09:59 PM EST

November 9, 2020 - Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center is proud to be recognized as a recipient of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery Award, for the second year in a row, according to a national study by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at almost 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 34 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions, as well as tracking outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states and the District of Columbia.

“Hackensack University Medical Center is committed to delivering the highest quality, safest care possible with exceptional outcomes for our patients,” said Mark Sparta, FACHE, president, Hackensack University Medical Center. “I would like to congratulate our Cardiac Surgery team on this recognition which underscores their consistent commitment to elevating the standard of care in New Jersey and beyond.”

The Cardiac Surgery achievement for superior clinical outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery, is part of findings released in the Healthgrades 2021 Report to the Nation. The new report demonstrates how clinical performance differs dramatically between hospitals nationally, regionally and at the local level, and the impact that this variation has on health outcomes. For instance, the hospitals that have achieved the Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery have demonstrated exceptional quality of care. From 2017-19, patients treated at hospitals receiving the America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery Award have, on average, a 54.4% lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.

“I am so proud of our team and this prestigious designation, which they have worked so hard to achieve,” said Joseph Parrillo, M.D., chairman, Hackensack University Medical Center Heart and Vascular Hospital. “This recognition distinguishes our Heart and Vascular Hospital and will help patients make informed decisions about where they choose to receive their care.”

Read the complete 2021 Healthgrades Report to the Nation by clicking here.

For more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality, access the complete methodology.

