The County of Bergen in Partnership with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Announce Extension of Fall COVID-19 Testing Session

Tuesday, November 17 2020 @ 08:25 AM EST

(Paramus, N.J.) The County of Bergen, in collaboration with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center will extend its fall regional testing session by adding three (3) additional dates: Tuesday, November 17th, Thursday, November 19th, and Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

For each of these dates the mobile testing unit will deploy to Bergen County Technical High School’s Paramus Campus located at 285 Pascack Road, Paramus, N.J. Check-in will begin at 8:00 AM, and all sites will operate from 9:00 AM until 2:30 PM. Entrance to the testing area is 351 E. Ridgewood Avenue, Paramus, N.J.

These particular sites will perform nasal swab antigen testing, providing County residents rapid results in just 24 hours. Due to high demand, residents must pre-register. Registration information can be found at https://www.newbridgehealth.org/fall-regional-mobile-testing-program/. The sites will not accept any walk-ups. Please note residents must bring their mobile device for check-in. Identification is necessary so please bring ANY ONE OF THE FOLLOWING: your driver’s license/ID card, social security card, passport, or birth certificate. Proof of Bergen County residency or proof of employment that you work for one of the 70 municipalities or are employed by a Bergen County public school is required so please bring your driver’s license, utility bill, employee work ID or paystub. If you have an insurance card, also have that with you.

Last week, the mobile program performed over 2,000 saliva diagnostic tests, testing more than 1,100 residents on Saturday. “With the rise in the number of confirmed positives, it is imperative that Bergen County continue to test,” said James J. Tedesco lll, Bergen County Executive.

“Residents must remain vigilant and continue to take all necessary safety precautions, especially wearing masks, not just for themselves but for others,” said Freeholder Chairwoman Mary Amoroso.

“We continue to partner with the County in the fight against COVID-19 and share their commitment to this vital testing,” said Deb Visconi, President and CEO of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.

A subsequent announcement will follow regarding a winter schedule and location(s).

The County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center remind all residents that mobile testing is only one way to get tested. COVID-19 nasal, saliva, and antibody testing are also available by appointment at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. To make an appointment please visit https://www.newbridgehealth.org/bergen-covid19-screening/ for more information.

