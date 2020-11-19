BERGEN COUNTY INSTALLS ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS AT THE BERGEN COUNTY ZOO by

Saturday, November 14 2020 @ 08:32 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Volta Public-Private Partnership Brings Free Charging At No Taxpayer Expense

HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces that the Bergen County Zoo is now home to three electric vehicle charging stations compliments of a new public-private partnership between the County of Bergen and Volta.

The three Level-2 electric vehicle charging stations which feature large video displays come at no expense to Bergen County taxpayers and will provide visitors with free vehicle charging for up to two hours.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco explains how these new amenities reflect the County’s commitment to sustainability and renewable energy as outlined in the 2020 Bergen County Parks Master Plan.

“This past March, the County of Bergen reached a significant milestone becoming 100 percent renewable for electrical regeneration,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. “With the installation of Volta’s electric vehicle charging stations and the recent addition of electric vehicles to our fleet, my administration continues to demonstrate our commitment to utilizing clean and renewable energy. This unique public-private partnership with Volta is yet another win for Bergen County as we take another step towards reaching our sustainability goals as outlined in the Bergen County Parks Master Plan, at no cost to taxpayers.”

Founder and CEO of Volta, Scott Mercer, expressed how he looks forward to working with the County of Bergen and how the new partnership is a win-win.

“We are pleased to have been selected by Bergen County as their partner in offering their community an important forward-looking amenity: free EV charging. By enriching the visitor experience in a premium location such as the Bergen County Zoo, Volta offers the County of Bergen a turnkey solution that enables attractive consumer marketing capabilities, while simultaneously helping them reach their sustainability goals,” said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta Charging.

“We are proud of this partnership with Volta and helping our goal of becoming more energy efficient a reality. Not only does this help us become more environmentally friendly, it also provides advertising opportunities for businesses in Bergen County. We look forward to new and continuing partnerships to help Bergen County become a green, sustainable county” said Freeholder Chairwoman Mary Amoroso.

Photo – From left to right, Bergen County Freeholder Germaine Ortiz, Freeholder Chairwoman Mary Amoroso, Parks Director Jim Koth, Freeholder Steve Tanelli, Freeholder Tracy Zur, and Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco.

Advertisement