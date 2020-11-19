Climate Action and Food Insecurity to be Highlighted by

Friday, November 13 2020 @ 08:39 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Climate Action and Food Insecurity to be Highlighted During Northern NJ Community Foundation's Celebration of National Community Foundation Week

(Hackensack, NJ; November 11, 2020) ─ The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) joins community foundations nationwide to celebrate National Community Foundation Week, November 12-18, 2020. During this week, the NNJCF, a nonprofit organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, plans to undertake activities highlighting the leadership of young adults combating climate change and the growing concern of food insecurity in the region.

National Community Foundation Week

