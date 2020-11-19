Lunchbox’s Snack and Sling Packs, Launching on Kickstarter
Piggybacking off the success of their flagship product, the lunchbox hydration pack, the team is launching Snack and Sling Packs to give people a secure way to carry the essentials anywhere.New York, NY. - Stay prepared while on the go with the Snack and Sling Packs from lunchbox, which launched today on Kickstarter. Understanding the need to carry a variety of items, Snack and Sling Packs offer a multifunctional way to securely hold everyday carry items comfortably and securely.
It’s easy to forget the essentials in today’s world. Masks and hand sanitizer are carried everywhere, along with wallets, keys, phones, and other items. And when society finally emerges from the worst of the lockdowns, quarantines and distancing measures, people will need small bags to carry the essentials with them.
lunchbox’s Snack and Sling Packs offer customizable solutions for carrying everyday essentials. Though initially born out of the need for small anti-theft bags for concerts, festivals, and other events, these bags are an ideal solution for everyday use. With removable straps, the Snack & Sling Packs can be adjusted for wear as a fanny pack, shoulder bag or crossbody pack, no matter the occasion.
“How many times have we all left the house only to realize our mask was on the kitchen counter, or our hand sanitizer was nowhere to be found?” said Tom Worcester, Founder and
CEO of lunchbox. “While we initially created the product for use at outdoor events, we quickly realized it had an important role to play in this new, and hopefully temporary, normal we’re all experiencing together. With the Snack and Sling Packs, it’s easy to carry everything you need to enjoy a day away from home.”
People are looking to get out and explore. Whether it’s a weekend jaunt outside the home or daily errands and activities that never really went away, people are itching to be on the move. A recent report on the future of travel by SkyScanner showed that while international travel will be slower to recover, domestic travel is part of many people’s near-future plans. As people explore their hometowns and locations on smaller trips, it’s necessary to carry things securely and in a minimalist fashion. Who has time for enormous bulky bags?
The Snack Pack features locking zipper clips, a phone pocket facing the body, compartmentalized interior storage, and external clips that allow the interchangeable straps to transform the bag from a fanny pack to a crossbody or shoulder bag with ease. The Sling Pack sports the same features as its sibling but includes a mesh water bottle pocket and cup holder on the outside of the bag for hands-free hydration. Large or small-sized straps are available to accommodate a range of users comfortably.
The Snack and Sling Packs are available to pre-order by visiting pr.go2.fund/lunchbox .
About lunchbox
lunchbox began in early 2019 with their flagship product, the hydration pack. After that product’s success and talking with customers, they realized there was a market beyond the “event” crowd.User feedback showed that consumers wanted to take lunchbox’s features beyond the concerts, festivals, and other events. So, the team decided to work on creating a cross-body and fanny pack-style bag to offer consumers the anti-theft features they love in a more low-profile, EDC fashion. To learn more, visit www.itsthelunchbox.com .
Advertisement
Advertisement
What's Related