Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Implements Employee COVID-19 Surveillance Testing by

Wednesday, November 18 2020 @ 10:02 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Will test its 2200 employees to help mitigate asymptomatic virus spread

November 16, 2020 – Paramus, NJ – As New Jersey and particularly Bergen County see a significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases, Bergen New Bridge President and CEO Deborah Visconi announced today that the Medical Center will test all of its 2200 employees in a facility wide COVID-19 surveillance testing program.

“We have led the way with community COVID-19 testing from the beginning of the pandemic,” said Visconi. “With significant community spread, implementing this employee surveillance testing program was another way for us to protect our staff and all those in our care. She added, “We have already been testing staff in our long term care division, and now is the right time to expand our testing to all employees throughout our facility.”

Visconi shared the importance of universal testing as a way to enhance staff safety while reassuring the public that it’s safe to seek the care they need, thus quelling concerns that could cause delays in care. “We need people to keep themselves healthy, manage any chronic conditions they have, seek emergency care, and get their vaccinations, especially the flu shot,” said Visconi.

COVID-19 testing for the community continues both at the Medical Center and remotely in partnership with the County of Bergen.

“Testing has been and will continue to be an essential tool in our COVID-19 arsenal,” said Visconi.

Testing information and appointments can be made at www.newbridgehealth.org .

ABOUT BERGEN NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.91% of NJ residents.

Advertisement