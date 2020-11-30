BERGEN COUNTY TO LAUNCH DRIVE-THRU COVID TESTING SITE AT BERGEN COMMUNITY COLLEGE by

Partnership between the County of Bergen, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, and Bergen Community College will offer drive-thru COVID-19 nasal swab rapid testing

(Paramus, N.J.) – The County of Bergen, in collaboration with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center will extend their COVID-19 testing efforts by launching a new drive-thru program at Bergen Community College located at 400 Paramus Rd, Paramus, N.J.

The program will offer antigen nasal swab rapid COVID-19 tests that provide results in 24 hours or less on the following days below for the month of December:

Dates and Times

Tuesday, December 1st

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 3rd

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 5th

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Monday, December 7th

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 9th

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 10th

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Monday, December 14th

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 16th

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 17th

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 19th

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Monday, December 21st

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 22nd

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 23rd

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Monday, December 28th

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 29th

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 30th

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Testing is available to all county residents free of charge, regardless of health insurance status. Residents must schedule their test through an online portal which can be reached at www.BergenCOVIDTesting.com. Please note residents must bring their mobile device for check-in. Identification is necessary so please bring ANY ONE OF THE FOLLOWING: your driver’s license/ID card, social security card, passport, or birth certificate. Proof of Bergen County residency or proof of employment that you work for one of the 70 municipalities or are employed by a Bergen County public school is required so please bring your driver’s license, utility bill, employee work ID or paystub. If you have health insurance, please bring your with you as well.

“As winter approaches, and cases continue to rise, it is critical that the County continues to provide testing for the foreseeable future,” said Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco, III. “Thanks to the efforts of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center and the County of Bergen, starting December 1st all residents will be able to receive free, quick, and easy COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the centrally located Bergen Community College campus in Paramus. This battle is not over and we must remain vigilant until a vaccine is widely available.”

“Bergen County will continue to lead the way in our fight against COVID-19. With the holidays around the corner, availability of testing will be essential to limiting the predicted spike in cases,” said Mary Amoroso, Chairwoman of the Bergen County Board of Commissioners.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have worked collaboratively with the County of Bergen to make sure that all residents had access to testing, regardless of their health insurance status or ability to pay. We remain committed in these efforts and look forward to offering antigen rapid testing which will provide results in 24 hours or less,” said Deb Visconi, President and CEO of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.

“The College actively supports our County partners in the continued fight against COVID-19 and is pleased to serve as the host since we are centrally and conveniently located site for this new drive-thru rapid testing program,” said Dorothy L. Blakeslee, Bergen Community College Board of Trustees Chairwoman.

The County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center remind all residents that mobile testing is only one way to get tested. COVID-19 nasal, saliva, and antibody testing are also available by appointment at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. To make an appointment please visit https://www.newbridgehealth.org/covid-19-testing/ for more information.

