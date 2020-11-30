NJ Sharing Network Seeks 10 Critical Care Nurses to Join Its Team of Dedicated Clinical Donation Specialist professionals by

Thursday, November 26 2020 @ 07:57 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

New Providence, NJ – NJ Sharing Network, the non-profit, federally designated organ procurement organization responsible for the recovery of organs and tissue in the state, is currently seeking critical care nurses to fill 10 Clinical Donation Specialist (CDS) full-time positions to continue to expand its life-saving efforts.

NJ Sharing Network, which has been recognized by NJBIZ as one of the “Best Places to Work in New Jersey for three consecutive years, has received many accolades for its role in helping to increase organ transplantation in the Garden State by 38% over the last decade. An increase in awareness about donation, the growth of the state’s donor registry and advances in transplantation medicine have all contributed to a significant growth in lives saved by donation. The addition of 10 critical care nurses will provide NJ Sharing Network with the resources and talent needed to successfully facilitate the organ and tissue donor process, which occurs around-the-clock in transplant centers and hospitals throughout the Garden State. The expanded team will also reflect the diversity of our local communities to establish stronger connections with donor families and partners.

“There has never been a better time for critical care nurses to join our team of dedicated, eager, compassionate, resourceful and team-focused individuals to save and enhance lives through organ and tissue donation. More New Jerseyans than ever are saying ‘yes’ to giving the gift of life,” said Carolyn M. Welsh, Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, NJ Sharing Network. “Our Clinical Donation Specialists consider what we do so much more than a job – it’s a mission to save lives. They play a critical role in every life saved and enhanced by maximizing our recovery efforts.”

Clinical Donation Specialists at NJ Sharing Network support the organ and tissue donor process through assessment, authorization, donor management, organ allocation and surgical recovery. CDS professionals are highly-trained to interact with families to provide support, education and approach for organ and tissue donation while maintaining sensitivity, compassion, and respect for people of all cultures.

For more information or to apply for career opportunities at NJ Sharing Network, visit www.NJSharingNetwork.org/careers.

About NJ Sharing Network

Advertisement