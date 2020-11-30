Robert J. Wilkens Insurance Supports Habitat for Humanity Bergen During COVID-19 Pandemic by

Friday, November 27 2020 @ 04:58 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

(Bergen County, New Jersey; November 24, 2020) -- Robert J. Wilkens Insurance Agency, with offices in Bogota, Dumont, and Hawthorne, is helping people in our area in their time of need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the company again joined Farmers of Salem's 'Earn More, Give Back' charitable incentive program in their annual charitable drive with independent insurance agencies to raise awareness and provide donations for Habitat for Humanity. Farmers of Salem donated $15 per policy to the local Habitat affiliate.



"Our agency has participated in this charitable cause for over six years to benefit the community, contributing an average $1,000 donation annually, for a total of over $7,000 to our local Habitat for Humanity affiliate in Bergen County. This activity demonstrates our and Farmers of Salem's support of this effort to provide affordable housing in the area," said John Wilkens, Agency Principal, Robert J. Wilkens Insurance Agency.



The company specializes in personal lines package business such as umbrella and small business BOP Workers' Comp/Commercial Auto. Services are provided to clients in Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. From three locations in Bogota, Dumont and Hawthorne, New Jersey, the company services customers, continues to grow and plans to open a new office in Red Bank this year.



Habitat Bergen



Habitat Bergen seeks to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness by working in partnership with people in need. The nonprofit organization uses volunteer labor and donated funds and materials to build or rehabilitate houses and sells them interest free at cost to low-income families. The prospective homeowner helps with the construction of the home.



“During this global pandemic, the need for safe and secure housing has never been more important. For more than 26 years, Habitat Bergen has been committed to helping struggling families achieve the dream of home ownership. We are so appreciative of the Robert J. Wilkens Insurance Agency’s continued support of our important work! We are currently fundraising to complete construction of a three bedroom, single family house that will soon be the home of a veteran family," said Maureen Cameron, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County in Westwood.



Business Blends With Philanthropy



Wilkens combines a passion for professionalism with philanthropy. Other nonprofit organizations also benefited from John and Robert J. Wilkens Insurance Agency's philanthropy. Serving on the Darren Drake Foundation's board of trustees, Wilkens helped the relatively new nonprofit raise funds for individuals to learn and pursue vocational careers in an accredited program. The Foundation honors the legacy of Darren Drake, who was killed in a 2017 terrorist attack in New York City.



For the past two years, he has served on The Community Chest of eastern Bergen County's board of managers and participates on the Development and Special Events Committees. During that time, he worked with the agency to raise over $10,000 from its staff and partner insurance carriers for The Chest's events.



In Demarest, he also provided sponsorships for several organizations, including the Demarest 5K with proceeds contributed to the Demarest PTO, Demarest Day and Fireworks celebration, and St. Joseph's Church's events. His philanthropic interests and support extend to national organizations, including St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children, and the Jimmy V Foundation.



About Robert J. Wilkens Insurance Agency



For 30 years, Robert J. Wilkens Insurance Agency has provided insurance coverage custom tailored to meet individual, family and business needs. Working with a range of highly rated insurance carriers, the company offers the highest level of quality protection to customers in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Florida. As a result of its commitment to individual service, the agency's growth emanates from a solid referral basis and by providing customers with confidence in knowing caring, professional industry experts will resolve their concerns in a timely fashion.



For further information about Robert J. Wilkens Insurance Agency, visit https://wilkensagency.com/ or contact (201) 343-1741. Stay updated about the company’s activities on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Photo Caption: John Wilkens

Photo Credit: William Shaw

Advertisement