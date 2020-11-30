New Jersey Applebee’s Locations to Raise Funds for Toys for Tots this Holiday Season by

Wednesday, November 25 2020 @ 07:08 AM EST

Guests can donate and round up checks to get in the holiday spirit

ALLENDALE, NJ (November 23, 2020) – It’s officially the season of giving! Applebee’s locations in New Jersey today announced the 22nd annual fundraising campaign to raise funds in support of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, which distributes new toys to as many underprivileged children as possible to provide a tangible sign of hope during the Christmas season.

This year, Applebee’s is providing guests with multiple ways to make a child’s Christmas! For a limited time only you can buy Tots for Tots by adding tater tots to any order for just a $3 donation. Guests can also round up their checks or donate a dollar amount to show their support. One hundred percent of the donation proceeds will be donated directly to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to be distributed to local families.

In the spirit of holiday giving, Applebee’s also wants to give back to its guests. Guests who purchase $50 in Applebee’s gift cards will also receive a $10 bonus gift card*, which can be used through January 31, 2021. For one day only this Black Friday, guests who purchase $50 in gift cards will receive two $10 bonus gift cards*.

Participating Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey include: Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Totowa and Union.

Since its inception, Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises have raised $4.9 million through its Toys for Tots fundraising campaign to benefit local communities. In just 2019, Toys for Tots distributed 18.6 million toys to over 7.3 million children.

*Offer valid only at Doherty Enterprises owned and operated Applebee's® locations in NJ, NY, FL and GA. With in-restaurant purchase only. May not be redeemed on day of purchase. Not valid on alcohol or gift card purchases. Cannot be combined with any other offers. Dine-in only. While supplies last.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates more than 145 restaurants in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Georgia, including six restaurant concepts: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. Doherty Enterprises also opened its first Sola Salon Studios location in Staten Island and has since expanded to Wayne, Cedar Knolls and Holmdel, NJ with a location coming soon to Princeton, NJ. Doherty Enterprises is recognized as the 15th largest franchisee in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, the 78th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States by Nation’s Restaurant News, the 59th largest privately held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 28th largest privately held company in New Jersey by NJBIZ. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 1,700 people and donated over $3 million directly back to those in need. (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Applebee's®

