Norwood Food Pantry by

Wednesday, November 25 2020 @ 07:10 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Norwood Food Pantry Distributed Over 50 turkeys, and All the Fixings to Go with it, to its Patrons in Need in Order to Provide a Healthy, Traditional Thanksgiving meal.

NORWOOD: The Norwood Food Pantry has partnered with Mosaic Christian Fellowship Church of Norwood to distribute over 50 turkeys, and all the fixings to go with it, to its patrons in need in order to provide a healthy, traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Norwood Food Pantry has seen a tripling in the number of families relying on this vital service. The food pantry has been serving people in the community experiencing food insecurity since 2012, and the need for food security has never been greater.

“It’s a service that so many people in our community have come to rely on,” said Joanne Scalpello, who volunteers as director of the pantry. “It is beautiful to see the way people have come together to support one another during such a difficult time.”

In addition to running the pantry, Ms. Scalpello coordinates volunteers who sort, label, and distribute food to patrons. This is just one of the countless ways in which the Norwood Food Pantry has been a port in the storm for those struggling with food insecurity in the Northern Valley area.

The Norwood Food Pantry depends on the charity of those in the community. If individuals would like to support the food pantry in this dire time of need for our fellow residents, please donate to The Church of the Holy Communion, Norwood Food Pantry. Monetary donations are especially helpful at this time.

The staff offers their thanks to everyone who has supported the food bank through volunteer work, donations, and prayer! The Food Pantry is sponsored by and located at The Church of the Holy Communion, 66 Summit Street in Norwood. To reach the food pantry, contact Ms. Scalpello at [email protected]

