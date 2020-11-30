HOBOKEN’S 7 SEVENTY HOUSE LURES LOCAL RENTERS WITH SUBURBAN-LIKE LOCATION AND GREAT ACCESS TO ITS DYNAMIC LIFESTYLE by

HOBOKEN, NJ – A luxury apartment building on Hoboken’s stylish west side has become the perfect respite for renters who love the dynamic and lively urban environment in this mile-square Hudson County City, but also want a serene place to call home. 7 Seventy House offers 424 upscale rental homes, a complete package of world class amenities and a two-acre public park that helps create a suburban-like oasis a quick walk to Hoboken’s eclectic mix of shopping, dining, nightlife and more.

These enviable attributes cover all the bases for a wide range of residents who already call Hoboken home, but desire an upscale building better suited for their lifestyle needs. Everyone from young-single professionals clamoring to move up from smaller, older apartments to a luxury, amenitized building to Hoboken families looking for modern living and a location rich with child-oriented activities have found 7 Seventy House as a preferred choice.

Peter Kane, a young professional who had been living in a Washington Street apartment, was in the heart of Hoboken’s energetic entertainment, dining and nightlife scene, but was ready for a more sophisticated lifestyle in a newly built Hoboken rental. 7 Seventy House was the perfect balance.

“I was living above a pizzeria on Washington Street and was ready for a newer apartment in a doorman building with modern amenities such as a gym, lounges and outdoor space,” says Mr. Kane. “The realtor listing my old rental directed me to 7 Seventy House. It had larger apartments, a more desirable location and greater value than all other buildings I considered. 7 Seventy House offered everything I needed in a location that allowed me to walk to work.”

Dave Morrissey chose 7 Seventy House as a new home for him and his two daughters. Mr. Morrissey had previously lived on Hoboken’s Newark Street and with both children in Hoboken schools, he had no intention of leaving the City. He was lured to a two-bedroom home at 7 Seventy House by its stylish and contemporary apartments with Manhattan views and wealth of amenities, both of which prove critical to his new work-from home routine. Its proximity to parks and the Monroe Center, as well as the opportunity to reside in a brand new, never lived in before home also played large roles.

“When I set out to look for a new apartment in September, I knew that I would be working a lot from home so I wanted one that fit my needs and allowed me to feel good about the amount of time I would be here,” he says. “I was looking for a building that was new, modern, and with lots of amenities, not just for me, but my children. Not going to New York City to work every day, I needed a place that was reflective of my personality. I arguably work for the most successful advertising agency network in the world, where inspiration, creative ideas and relationships drive our client’s brands forward. I wanted a space that personifies agency life, creativity, simplicity. The apartment has great light, high ceilings and the views of Manhattan make me feel at home. The adaptable amenities make for a very flexible work from home situation which allows me to have options. The onsite parking, common areas and pool were also a plus.”

7 Seventy House has one of the most comprehensive amenity offerings in the Hoboken market, providing leisure time activities for those of all ages. The five-star facilities include a penthouse pool and roof deck with lounge seating, expansive amenity deck with BBQ stations, multiple outdoor gardens, bocce ball court, state-of-the-art multi-level gym, play room, game room, indoor bike storage, on-site dog park, dog grooming room, alcove with co-working lounge and coffee station and a conference room with access to an outdoor lounge with a fire pit. The amenity spaces are strategically located on multiple floors with views in every direction including the Manhattan skyline.

Beyond the private amenities, 7 Seventy House offers services that include a 24-hour attended lobby and Hello Alfred concierge service. There’s also approximately 24,000 square feet of ground floor retail space that will serve residents and the Hoboken community.

Right outside the doors of 7 Seventy House is a two-acre resiliency park built and donated to the city by developer Bijou Properties and its partner Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation. The public open space boasts a plaza with step seating and a tilted lawn panel, expansive open areas to accommodate vendors and seasonal markets, a children’s playground, a one-acre green space designed for active and passive recreation uses and a state-of-the-art 6,835 square-foot community gymnasium.

“The new park across the street is a huge benefit to my family,” Mr. Morrissey points out. “We’re there every day and it brings a sense of community to the building. The Monroe Center also has a wealth of child-friendly activities.”

Apartments feature open floor plans with red oak engineered wood floors and expansive windows that bathe the homes in natural light. Kitchens boast Quartz countertops, white ceramic tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry, and a premium GE stainless-steel appliance package, with in residence Bosch washer and dryers. Luxury baths are outfitted with grey mineral stone tile and Kohler fixtures. 7 Seventy House is now offering up to three months free rent, according to The Marketing Directors, its exclusive marketing and leasing agent. Monthly rents for the studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes start from the $2,300s.

The landmark Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects (MHS Architects)-designed building features a 14-story high rise tower with multiple terraced setbacks, a glass and brick exterior and a distinctive columned entryway.

Situated just steps from the 9th Street Light Rail Station, 7 Seventy House blends an upscale living experience with the convenience of quick access throughout New Jersey’s Hudson River “Gold Coast,” including Hoboken’s PATH, New Jersey Transit and Ferry terminals with service to Manhattan.

For additional information on 7 Seventy House, please visit the building’s website at www.7SeventyHouse.com or call 201-795-0770.

Founded in 1999 in Hoboken, N.J., Bijou Properties is an award-winning owner, operator, and developer of the highest quality green development along the Hudson waterfront. A recognized leader in sustainable development, Bijou Properties created New Jersey’s first LEED gold residential high-rise, first LEED platinum mid-rise, and first Passive House multi-family building. A developer that prides itself on building livable neighborhoods, projects have included new parks and pedestrian plazas, a public gymnasium, charter school, non-profit theater space, and unique commercial tenants including a rock-climbing gym, independent bookstore and culinary studio.

About Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation

Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser with decades long experience in real estate investment, finance, development, construction management and asset management. Since 1959, Intercontinental and its affiliates have managed, developed, or owned collectively over $14 billion in real estate property. Today, Intercontinental manages a real estate portfolio of approximately $10 billion for its clients. The Intercontinental portfolio is diversified both by robust property mix and by geography. Fund strategies actively seek opportunities to invest in both Core and Core-Plus properties, as well as in Value-Add operating properties and development projects.

About The Marketing Directors

With over 35 years of experience, The Marketing Directors is the preeminent development advisory that works exclusively on behalf of residential owners and builders to develop, market, and lease residential homes. The Marketing Directors are industry leaders, respected partners, and market innovators.

