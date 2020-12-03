The Valley Hospital Brings Applied Artificial Intelligence to Stroke Care by

Synchronizing Stroke Care to Deliver the Right Patients to the Right Doctors at the Right Time

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, December 1, 2020 – Seconds count when someone is experiencing a stroke. Knowing that early intervention is key to a patient’s recovery, The Valley Hospital Stroke Center has implemented innovative artificial intelligence technology in its Emergency Department that saves critical minutes in the triage, diagnosis, and treatment of stroke.

Viz.ai is an FDA-cleared computer-aided stroke triage system. Combining groundbreaking applied artificial intelligence with seamless communication, Viz.ai's image analysis facilitates the fast and accurate triage of suspected large vessel occlusion in stroke patients, enabling Valley to streamline early access to the most advanced stroke care for its patients.

“Viz.ai’s solutions are transforming the way that we deliver stroke care and we are excited to be able to offer this advanced technology at The Valley Hospital,” says Dorothea Altschul, MD, Director, Neurointerventional Services. “Since launching the program in April 2020, we have already seen faster door-to-procedure times and improved patient outcomes!”

The award-winning software also allows for better collaboration between clinicians. Viz.ai synchronizes care across the whole care team, enabling a new era of "Synchronized Care", where the right patient gets to the right doctor at the right time.

The Valley Hospital Stroke Center is part of Valley’s Neuroscience Center of Excellence, which offers the latest advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of stroke, brain aneurysms, brain tumors, neck tumors, and other neurological conditions. To learn more, please visit ValleyHealth.com/Neurosciences.

