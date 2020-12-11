ONE500 SURPASSES 60% LEASED IN TEANECK by

Tuesday, December 08 2020 @ 10:27 PM EST

Renters Respond to Stylish Apartments, Lifestyle Amenities, and a Charming Suburban Location

TEANECK, NJ, December 8, 2020 – BNE Real Estate group, the developer behind the brand-new rental community One500 in Teaneck, NJ, has successfully found its market sweet spot with more than 60% of its 228 luxury residences leased in less than four months. Nearly 100 residents have already moved in.

BNE Real Estate Group, which tapped The Marketing Directors to oversee the leasing program, attributes One500’s impressive rental velocity in large part to the community’s appeal to both local residents looking to upgrade their lifestyle to more modern surroundings and those moving away from more densely-developed areas in search of larger living spaces.

“Teaneck is one of Bergen County’s most dynamic and well-located townships, which presented an ideal setting for One500’s unique lifestyle opportunity,” said Jonathan Schwartz, a partner at BNE Real Estate Group. “We’re delighted that the public has responded so positively and are thrilled that resident referrals continue to be the largest source for new leases. It speaks volumes to know that our residents are enjoying the community so much that they want to share their experience with friends and family.”

One500 is located at 1500 Teaneck Road in the heart of Teaneck. The charming Bergen County town is known for its tree-lined residential streets, bustling shopping and dining districts, parks and green space, and proximity to Manhattan.

The distinctive five-story building, designed by Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners, features well-appointed studio, one and two-bedroom residences with den layouts, balconies, and patios available in select residences.

The sophisticated homes at One500 include generously appointed living spaces and custom-designed features. All residences are equipped with nine-foot ceilings, large windows with complimentary window treatments, custom modular closets, and an in-home washer & dryer. Gourmet kitchens boast white quartz counters, gray shaker cabinets with modern chrome hardware, stainless-steel appliances including a side-by-side refrigerator and gas range, a wine rack, and full-height tiled backsplash.

Monthly rents start at $1,995 with a limited-time offer of one month free on a 13-month lease. Immediate occupancy is available. Private, in-person leasing presentations, led by The Marketing Directors, invites renters to explore new offerings. Virtual tours are also available.

BNE integrated a full complement of elevated amenities into One500 to enhance resident relaxation and enjoyment. Private outdoor space is highlighted by a lushly landscaped terrace with BBQ grills, dining areas and fire pits. The full-service building offers 24-hour concierge, Amazon package service, and on-site maintenance. Residents also enjoy a social lounge, business lounge, coffee bar, billiards, party room, children’s playroom, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Private garage parking is available, and the pet-friendly community features a pet spa.

Residents also appreciate the community’s Teaneck location featuring four distinct shopping and dining districts, each with its own unique charm and blend of small boutiques, big brand name shopping, bakeries, specialty shops, coffee shops and eclectic restaurants. Cedar Lane is one of the town’s cultural hotspots, offering a variety of galleries, dining options, and a small-town movie theater. The township is also home to more than half a dozen public parks and green spaces.

Though steeped in suburbia, residents are just minutes from Manhattan. The George Washington Bridge is less than five miles away, easily accessible via Route 4 just a few blocks away from the community. NJ TRANSIT Bus 167 brings commuters to and from Manhattan in about 30 minutes

“One500 offers an exciting opportunity to enjoy this location to the fullest,’ said Jacqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors. “Renters are clearly taking notice.”

For more information on One500 and to schedule an appointment to experience the community’s fully-furnished model apartments and amenities, visit www.RentOne500.com or call 201.837.2112.

