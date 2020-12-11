Bergen County Academies Freshman Selected for Master Class with Philadelphia Orchestra Star by

Tuesday, December 08 2020 @ 10:31 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

(Bryn Mawr, PA, December 7, 2020) Iris Hur of Paramus, NJ has spent her time in coronavirus isolation perfecting a viola piece that won her a coveted spot in The Philadelphia International Music Festival’s virtual Master Class with Philadelphia Orchestra Assistant Principal Viola Kerri Ryan on Friday, December 11th, 2020 at 7 p.m. The prestigious online Master Class series attracts auditions from gifted musicians the world over, eager to perform for stars of The Philadelphia Orchestra on PIMF’s faculty.

“We’ve been seeing some very high-caliber young musical talent submitting extraordinary auditions,” says PIMF President Sandy Marcucci. “We’re delighted by the enthusiasm and so heartened to see how young musicians are pursuing their musical passion with a will to learn and improve in spite of so much disruption.”

Iris, a 14-year-old freshman at Bergen County Academies in Hackensack, will play the first movement of Johannes Brahms’ Sonata in E flat major for Viola and Piano, Op. 120 No. 2 for Ms. Ryan and a worldwide online audience at the interactive Master Class, after which she’ll receive analysis and constructive criticism from the nationally-renowned violist, along with supportive running commentary from viewers in real time.

“It's truly a pleasure to still be given the opportunity to perform for a public audience despite the rough circumstances at this time,” says Iris. “Although the setting is completely different, I hope to deliver my music virtually to the audience just as well as if it were in person. I hope to provide my best performance, and receive criticism that will overall stick with me throughout the rest of my musical career.”

Composed by Brahms late in his life, the first movement of Op. 120 No. 2 has been described by musicologist Donald Gislason as “what a happy contented old age sounds like.” The piece offers plenty of energetic twists and shifts for a teenaged violist like Iris.

“I chose this piece by Brahms because of the various voices and the ranges of color,” she explains. “It’s so easy to imagine a story considering the constant movement and changes of character and spirit. This overall makes it exciting for me to perform, and I hope I will be able to deliver this excitement to the audience.”

Iris is a member of the New York Youth Symphony Orchestra and studies viola with Yi-Fang Huang and Molly Carr at The Juilliard School Precollege Division.

“More and more, we’re finding that there’s a real hunger for that connection to live classical music performance that we’ve had to put on hold during the pandemic,” Ms. Marcucci adds, “along with a growing interest in improving musical skills and even just learning something new. Not to mention, we’re showcasing the classical music superstars of tomorrow! Our Master Class series hits all the right notes for so many music lovers, and we’re delighted to make them widely accessible.”

Tickets to the Master Class series are complimentary for educators and music students.

ABOUT The Philadelphia International Music Festival:

The Philadelphia International Music Festival (PIMF) is a summer music program directed by Kimberly Fisher, Principal Second Violin of The Philadelphia Orchestra, offering student musicians from around the world the unique opportunity of spending one, two, or four weeks immersed in music education and performance training with members of the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra, traditionally on the campus of Bryn Mawr College but this year online at VirtualMusicCamp.org.

Since March, PIMF’s new platform PIMFOnline.org has been filling the training void for social-distancing music students with Master Classes taught by PIMF Artistic Director Kimberly Fisher, Principal Second Violin of The Philadelphia Orchestra; by Ricardo Morales, Principal Clarinet of The Philadelphia Orchestra; by Boris Allakverdyan, Principal Clarinet of the Los Angeles Philharmonic; as well as group and individual lessons and supervised online practice rooms taught and overseen by members of PIMF’s world-class faculty.

For more information on PIMF, visit philadelphiamusicfestival.org, call (856) 875-6816, “like” the Philadelphia International Music Camp & Festival on Facebook, follow @pimfmusiccamp on Instagram and Twitter, and visit the Philadelphia International Music Festival YouTube Channel for performance videos from previous festival seasons.

Advertisement