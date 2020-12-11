Boutique Senior Living Community Opens to Local Seniors by

Tuesday, December 08 2020 @ 10:33 PM EST

After nearly three years in development, Clover Hill Senior Living has opened the first boutique senior living community serving the residents and families of Bergen and Passaic Counties.

Centrally located on High Mountain Road in North Haledon, and right on the border of Wyckoff, Glen Rock, Franklin Lakes, and Wayne, Clover Hill is a nearly 10,000 square foot residential estate designed to offer an alternative to the “big-box” style of assisted living. “Think upscale bed and breakfast vs. hotel,” says President of Clover Hill Senior Living, Darian Wilson.

Caring for no more than 13 residents, Clover Hill offers large private suites, each with a private bath. Residents maintain privacy while enjoying a wealth of amenities onsite such as a Private Chef, full-time Personal Care Assistants, movie theatre, a robust activity program, and much more. You can learn more about Clover Hill’s available services and amenities on their website at www.seniorlivingatcloverhill.com.

“Clover Hill is revolutionizing the way we think of senior living in New Jersey,” says Wilson. “Prior to Clover Hill, all NJ had to offer was large hotel-like facilities. But some seniors require a more home-like, tight-knit environment with comparable amenities, and now they have that choice. In addition, Clover Hill’s more intimate setting results in a healthier environment that can be more easily controlled.”

Clover Hill offers an innovative wellness model designed to address every resident’s physical needs associated with activities of daily living, in addition to delivering relationship-centered care for mind, body, and spirit. With leading-edge proprietary wellness programs promoting natural health at an affordable cost, Clover Hill residents and their families can rest assured that health is priority one.

For more information or if you’d like to arrange a safe tour, please contact Executive Director, Maryanne McGuire, at (201) 485-4000 or [email protected]

