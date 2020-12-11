The Cannata Report Raises More Than $130,000 to Support Hackensack Meridian Health Circle of Compassion by

Leading Business Publication Raises Funds to Benefit Team Members in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

HACKENSACK, NJ – December 8, 2020 – Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation is pleased to announce that The Cannata Report, the intelligence resource for business technology and imaging solutions resellers, has raised more than $130,000 and counting for Hackensack Meridian Health’s Circle of Compassion program at its virtual 35th Anniversary Awards & Charities Gala on Nov. 5.

The Circle of Compassion provides compassionate, timely and equitable financial assistance to team members affected by a disaster or personal monetary hardship. Built on the existing team member financial assistance programs available through two of the network’s philanthropic entities, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation (Colleague to Colleague Fund) and Meridian Health Foundation (When in Need Fund), the Circle of Compassion program was developed in quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the financial health of team members throughout Hackensack Meridian Health.



The Cannata Report, a long-time supporter of Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation, has raised more than $1.1 million through its Annual Awards & Charities Gala throughout the years. Beginning in 2013, The Cannata Report raised funds in partnership with the V Foundation for Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation, and thereafter directly donated its event proceeds to benefit cancer research and patient care at Tackle Kids Cancer and John Theurer Cancer Center through memorial endowments.

"The incredible dedication of CJ and Frank Cannata at The Cannata Report through the years has been tremendous, and we remain truly grateful for their unyielding support," said Helen A. Cunning, senior vice president network development, foundation, Hackensack Meridian Health. "As the year comes to an end, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to plague our health care heroes. For the past nine months, they have been on the frontlines to keep our patients and communities healthy and safe. We commend The Cannata Report on a most successful virtual gala and we are filled with gratitude for their decision to donate event proceeds to our Circle of Compassion in honor of our health care heroes.”



“We are committed to giving back and making a difference. Cause-related endeavors are an integral part of our company’s foundation, as instilled by our founder Frank G. Cannata. In recent years, it has been our privilege raising funds to assist with groundbreaking cancer and related research,” said CJ Cannata, president and CEO, The Cannata Group LLC and The Cannata Report. “This year, being unlike any other in modern history, we are especially grateful we can give back directly to frontline health care workers as they courageously continue to battle the unmatched COVID-19 pandemic. However, we certainly did not do this alone. We are indebted to the many generous business partners, subscribers and colleagues who contributed to our fundraising efforts and stand with us to honor the true heroes of this new era.”



The Cannata Report's 35th Anniversary Awards & Charities Gala honors excellence in the imaging and business and office technology industry. This year's gala, themed "Unite & Conquer," was sponsored by Hytec Dealer Services and ConnectWise. The Cannata Report will continue with its fundraising efforts throughout the remainder of the year. Information can be accessed on its website.

Pictured, left to right: CJ Cannata, president and CEO, The Cannata Group LLC and The Cannata Report; Helen A. Cunning, senior vice president network development, foundation, Hackensack Meridian Health; Frank G. Cannata, founder, The Cannata Group; and Nancy K. Kennedy, director of development, John Theurer Cancer Center.

ABOUT THE CANNATA REPORT



Since its launch in 1982, The Cannata Report has been the leading intelligence resource for imaging reseller principals and senior executives within the business technology, managed services, and imaging industry. Forward-thinking analysis and thought leadership complement in-depth coverage of a wide range of topics, including professional services, workflow solutions, IT management, office products, production, industrial print, supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, breaking news, market trends, and more.



ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 36,000 team members, and 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having four of its hospitals are among the top hospitals in New Jersey for 2020-21, according to U.S. News & World Report. Additionally, the health system has more top-ranked hospitals than any system in New Jersey. Children’s Health is again ranked a top provider of pediatric health care in the United States and earned top 50 rankings in the annual U.S. News’ 2020-21 Best Children’s Hospitals report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and being named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2019” list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. The Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI), housed in a fully renovated state-of-the-art facility, seeks to translate current innovations in science to improve clinical outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and other life-threatening and disabling conditions.

Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.

