NY WATERWAY FERRY IS SAFEST, MOST FAMILY-FRIENDLY WAY TO ENJOY HOLIDAYS IN BIG APPLE by

Wednesday, December 09 2020 @ 09:56 AM EST

With increased service and strict health safety measures, NY Waterway ferries are the safest, most family-friendly way to enjoy the wonders of the Big Apple this holiday season.

Restaurants and museums are open, as are several holiday attractions:

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree and ice rink;

Window displays on Fifth Avenue and at Macy’s;

The Winter Village and ice rink;

Decorated shopping centers at Hudson Yards in Midtown and Downtown at Brookfield Place.

Customer service representatives at ferry terminals can guide visitors to Manhattan. Visit nywaterway.com/holidays for more information.

NY Waterway ferry terminals in New Jersey are served by the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and NJ TRANSIT buses. Several terminals have low-cost or even free parking.

Parking in New Jersey and taking a ferry is faster and less expensive than paying a bridge or tunnel toll and then paying to park in Manhattan, and includes the breath-taking view of the Manhattan skyline.

NY Waterway offers seven-day-a-week ferry service to the Midtown / West 39th Street Ferry Terminal from Port Imperial Weehawken and 14th Street in Hoboken. There also is weekday service from Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken. Free connecting shuttles (with marked social distance seating) at the Midtown Terminal meet every ferry to take people to and back from the major holiday attraction areas.

NY Waterway also offers seven-day-a-week ferry service to Brookfield Place / Battery Park City from Paulus Hook in Jersey City and from the NJ TRANSIT Terminal in Hoboken. There is weekday service to Brookfield Place / Battery Park City from Port Imperial and 14th Street in Hoboken.

Weekday ferry service from Belford / Middletown in Monmouth County makes stops at Pier 11 / Wall Street, Brookfield Place / Battery Park City, Paulus Hook and Midtown West 39th Street.

There also is weekday service to Pier 11 / Wall Street from Port Imperial, the Hoboken NJ TRANSIT Terminal, Paulus Hook and Liberty Harbor in Jersey City.

The Brookfield Place / Battery Park City Terminal is a short walk to shopping at Brookfield Place and the World Trade Center/Oculus complex, Lower Manhattan attractions such at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum and the free Downtown Connection bus which travels through lower Manhattan.

NY Waterway’s seven-day mobile pass saves time and money for riders who also use the ferry during the week. Visit nywaterway.com/GetTickets.

To protect the health safety of passengers and employees:

All customers and employees must wear face coverings;

All NY Waterway ferries and buses have marked seating for social distancing;

All ferries and buses are operating on reduced rider capacity.

All ferries and buses are cleaned after every run and terminals are cleaned throughout the day;

All ferries, buses and terminals are thoroughly deep cleaned and sanitized every night.

