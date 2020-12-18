ICYMI: 38 GROUPS/ORGANIZATIONS/ELECTED OFFICIALS HAVE ANNOUNCED SUPPORT FOR LEGISLATION TO CREATE A BETTER HORIZON by

Monday, December 14 2020 @ 10:15 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Edison – 38 groups, organizations and elected officials in New Jersey have already announced their support for S3218/A5119, legislation that would amend the Health Services Corporation Act and create a process where Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey could apply to the state to become a not-for-profit mutual health insurer. The full list of announced supporters includes:

Garden State Equality

The Latino Institute

New Jersey State Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association

IBEW Construction Division

The Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide

Brand New J

Community in Crisis

ASPIRA Inc. of New Jersey

Parker Family Health Center

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Essex, Hudson & Union Counties

Visiting Nurse Association Health Group

Nassan’s Place, Inc

Bergen Volunteer Medical Initiative

Mainstage Center For The Arts

Positive Impact

Community Foodbank of New Jersey

Diabetes Foundation

GlassRoots

Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo

State Senator & North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco

Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise

Hudson County Board of Chosen Freeholders Chair Anthony Vainieri

Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse

Bergenfield Mayor Arvin Amatorio

Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce

New Jersey Chamber of Commerce

Symphony in C

African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey

Trenton Thunder

Rutgers University Foundation

Chamber of Commerce of Southern New Jersey

Branch Brook Park Alliance

Hamilton Area YMCA

Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey

Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey

Somerset Patriots

Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District

New Jersey Business & Industry Association

“GSE has been in existence for 16 years now and we have always known Horizon to be steadfastly committed to preserving affordable healthcare through bold and innovative endeavors,” noted Christian Fuscarino, Executive Director of Garden State Equality. “We wish them great success and hope that their accomplishments inspire further improvements and advances for our state. In short, the reason that Garden State Equality and our 150,000 members support this proposed change is because of its potential to expand access to quality, affordable health care for millions of New Jerseyans, including LGBTQ+ residents, members of the BIPOC community, seniors, and other traditionally underserved groups.”

“First responders, by the nature of our jobs, are constantly encountering health-related issues. Moreover, we can’t stay home during a pandemic: when the call comes in, we must respond. That makes affordable, quality health care vital for us. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey faces restrictions no other state health insurer does. This is not only unfair for a New Jersey-based company, but also prevents our members from having the kind of health care options they need. A better Horizon means better health care for the thousands of men and women we represent,” stated Ed Donnelly, President of the NJ FMBA.

“Think of what it will mean when Horizon can invest in the best health tech companies. New Jersey companies will grow, hire more employees, and increase their ability to develop the latest health care technologies. This investment and innovation will also lead to tremendous economic growth,” said Jay Bhatti, Co-Founder of Brand New J and a Co-Chair of Governor Murphy's Transition Team on Government Technology and Innovation.

“As a nonprofit organization with a mission to support individuals in recovery from substance use disorder, Community in Crisis strongly supports Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey’s effort to become a not-for-profit mutual holding company; because of their support and belief in our work and outreach, CIC has been able to serve and improve the lives of many of New Jersey’s most vulnerable residents grappling with a much underfunded disease,” said Andi Williams, Executive Director of Community in Crisis.

The attached provides quotes from each of the groups, organizations and elected officials on why they support this legislation and allowing a process for Horizon to apply to the state to become a not-for-profit mutual health insurer.

Changing their corporate structure will allow Horizon, the state’s largest health insurer, to better adapt and evolve to the changing demands of their 3.6 million members. This change means creating better health care for New Jersey. But creating better health care for New Jersey starts with creating a better Horizon. It means creating an environment where Horizon can provide better access to and more affordable care.

About Move Health Care Forward New Jersey

Move Health Care Forward New Jersey is a 501(c)(4) established to educate the public on the value of modernizing New Jersey’s laws to facilitate advancements in affordable, accessible and quality health care by promoting health care innovation and modernization of nonprofit insurance entities. For more information on Move Health Care Forward New Jersey and the need to modernize New Jersey’s health care laws, log on to www.movehealthcareforwardnj.org.

