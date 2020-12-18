The Valley Hospital Earns an “A” for Patient Safety by

Tuesday, December 15 2020 @ 06:07 PM EST

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, Monday, December 14, 2020 – The Valley Hospital is proud to have been recognized with an “A” grade for patient safety for the sixteenth time with the release of The Leapfrog Group‘s Fall 2020 Hospital Safety Grade.

Valley was one of only 25 hospitals in New Jersey and one of 896 hospitals of approximately 2,600 graded nationwide — or the top third — to receive an “A,” ranking it among the safest hospitals in the United States.

The Hospital Safety Score assigns letter grades – A, B, C, D or F – to represent a hospital’s overall capacity to keep patients safe from preventable harm.

“We are proud to have once again received an ‘A’ for patient safety,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO, The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “This top grade is a result of Valley’s longstanding commitment to ensuring patient safety and high-quality care.”

“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for Valley.”

Developed under the guidance of an expert panel, Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to U.S. hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

To see Valley’s full grade details, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.

