THE HOLIDAYS IN A NUTSHELL: STOP & SHOP HOLIDAY SURVEY REVEALS HOW SHOPPERS PRONOUNCE ‘PECAN’ by

Thursday, December 17 2020 @ 09:50 AM EST

Respondents Also Plan to Keep Holiday Traditions Alive with Classic Films and Lots of Cookies

PURCHASE, NY (December 15, 2020) – While the holidays will be different this year, a recent survey conducted by Stop & Shop found customers plan to keep their seasonal traditions alive. The survey, which debated favorite food items and traditional holiday celebrations, most notably solved the great pecan debate with 80% of respondents citing they pronounce the traditional pie as “pee-CAN” as opposed to “puh-kahn.”

Stop & Shop’s holiday survey also revealed:

● While ‘pe-CAN’ pie maybe be a classic holiday dessert, 70% of participants prefer cookies over pies.

● To wash down those cookies, respondents’ go-to holiday cocktail will be Baileys and hot chocolate (51%), followed by mimosas then coquito.

● Despite the line-up of holiday love stories on Lifetime and all the holiday baking challenges, nostalgic films are still the fan-favorite with 60% of participants preferring to watch timeless classics including “Home Alone” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

● 70% of respondents said they have been “nice” this year. Hopefully, Santa was watching!

● Of those who put up a Christmas tree, 70% will decorate the whole tree. Even if no one will see the back, it will still be adorned with ornaments.

For the 70% of consumers who prefer cookies over pie, Stop & Shop has some unique recipes to offer this year like White Chocolate - Peppermint Dutch Cocoa Cookies, 4-Ingredient Butter Cookies and Latke Cookies at www.stopandshop.com.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today's Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.

