VALUE COMPANIES USHERS IN HOLIDAY SEASON WITH VISIT FROM LEGO MOBILE TRUCK AT ITS NJ APARTMENT COMMUNITIES

Thursday, December 17 2020 @ 09:51 AM EST

SADDLE BROOK, N.J -- Value Companies, Inc. recently kicked off the Holiday season at its by welcoming one of the world’s most popular toys to several of its New Jersey apartments communities.

The LEGO® mobile truck made highly anticipated appearances at Saddle Brook Apartments in Bergen County, NJ, Valley View Apartments in Passaic, Gateways at Randolph in Morris County and Crest View Apartments in Parlin, NJ. The LEGO® truck spread Holiday cheer with stops right in front of the community leasing centers as part of its Build to Give Campaign. The Build to Give Campaign is a yearly event which encourages children to use LEGO® bricks to build fun holiday ornaments and share with the hashtag #buildtogive. LEGO® donates a playset to children in need for every ornament shared.

Adults and kids alike rushed to visit the LEGO® Truck stopped at 49 Finnigan Avenue where they received a free LEGO® minibuild. Those who attended could bring a completed minibuild to a local LEGO® store and receive another free gift.

Saddle Brook Apartments is a garden-style apartment complex located just off Routes 46 and 80 with easy access to the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike. The community offers one- and two-bedroom homes equipped with modern appliances and features including hardwood floors, wall-to-wall carpeting, abundant closet space and more.

Gateways at Randolph consists of 903 homes in 54 buildings. The property features 18 separate courtyards. The community is a distinctive, NJAA award-winner, combining Classical Greek, Colonial American, European and Western unique architectural styles with beautifully landscaped grounds to provide a superior living environment. Located at 44 Center Grove Road, Gateways at Randolph is ideally situated within Morris County, close to shopping, Morris County Community College, dining and recreation. Nearby parks feature camping, boating and fishing.

Valley View Apartments and Crestview Apartments are also both garden-style rental communities that consistently report 100% occupancy. Valley View Apartments offers one- and two-bedroom apartments near Routes 80 and 208. Crestview Apartments provides one and two-bedroom rentals right on Route 9 and minutes from the Garden State Parkway.

For additional information on Value Companies, please visit www.valuecompanies.com

About Value Companies

Value Companies, founded in 1952, is a leading real estate development, investment and management company. Across its development division, Value Companies has embarked in new apartment developments and investments in strategic suburban and urban locations throughout the country. Value’s development success is directly tied to its steadfast commitment and expertise in multifamily housing, and its ability to introduce new housing products that address consumer and community needs.

Value’s residential properties are built and managed by a highly-skilled, in-house management team of more than 80 industry professionals which oversee all aspects of Value’s communities, including construction, leasing, maintenance, property management and administration. Value’s third-party management business, Value Asset Management (VAM), provides full-service management capabilities and customized asset solutions to a growing list of third-party real estate investment and property owner clients. Value Companies also received numerous industry awards for its various properties as well as being a 4-time recipient of the New Jersey Apartment Association Management Company of the Year award.

