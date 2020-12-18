TOWN TITLE AGENCY INTRODUCES NEW INTERNSHIP PROGRAM by

Thursday, December 17 2020 @ 09:53 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Students from Montclair State University’s Feliciano School of Business Join Title Agency’s Post-Closing and Title Production Departments

PARAMUS, N.J. – Town Title Agency is pleased to introduce its newly established internship program for the 2020-21 school year, bringing on board three current students from Montclair State University’s Feliciano School of Business.

Isabelle Franco and Nicholas Giardina will join the Town Title team in the post-closing department, while Valeria Syanchuk will work alongside the title production department, where they will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience within their real estate concentrations, including seeing how a transaction evolves from contract to closing.

“We are excited about this opportunity to work with such a bright group of students and to give them a chance to gain real-life experience in the industry,” says Christopher Rotio, Town Title’s executive vice president. “They are the future of our industry, and it is an honor to be able to guide them on the path toward a career in real estate. We’re also happy to connect with the Feliciano School of Business, which has a well-earned reputation as New Jersey’s most innovative business school.”

Franco, Giardina and Syanchuk are all majoring in Business Administration with anticipated graduations in 2021. As part of their responsibilities, they will be responsible for helping to ensure that all closing conditions are met and that all transactions are disbursed and placed on record, while adding another layer of quality service excellence to our business and our clients.

Town Title Agency is a full-service title insurance agency headquartered in Paramus, N.J. Founded in 2001, Town Title has grown to become a leader in the title search and settlement industry and has developed a reputation that is second to none. Over the past 19 years, Town Title has processed in excess of 21,000 title searches – and is still growing. Town Title Agency is licensed in New Jersey and New York and is an agent for Chicago Title Company and First American Title Insurance Company.

Photo caption: Valeria Syanchuk, New Milford, NJ

Advertisement