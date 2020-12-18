The Community Chest and Partners Collaborate to Curb Food Insecurity With Neighbors Helping Neighbors Winter Dinner Project
Local nonprofit and agencies in Englewood are participating in the project. These nonprofits have come together to select the neediest people they service to receive the meals: Bergen Family Center, Women's Rights Information Center, West Side Infant and Teen Program, Metro Community Center, Tibbs House, and In The Meantime.
Area restaurants in the community also benefit. With the funds raised, restaurants are paid to prepare the dinners for the community's neediest neighbors. To date, these Englewood based restaurants are participating in the project, with more expected to sign up: Bartolomeo's, TJ's Southern Gourmet and MaDear's Southern Cuisine.
Family Promise of Bergen County, a local nonprofit agency, works with the restaurants to ensure the meals are distributed. Certificates are issued to the families in need to receive a dinner. The nonprofits will distribute 300 meals weekly during December through March 2021.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and expands, peoples' needs have increased. Over the next four months, we are focused on providing for those most in need. Our neighbors should not have to choose between purchasing food and paying the rent. Their children should not go hungry, as they complete their school work," explained Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director, The Community Chest. "This joint effort is a win, win for individuals and families in need, for local restaurants facing the loss of business, and from the good karma you get for providing a healthy meal for your neighbors experiencing hardship during the coming winter months!"
Neighbors Can Help and Make a Difference
Neighbors in the area can help today by making a donation to the project. During the holidays or for other occasions, a donation to this project makes a good present. A donor can make a contribution in someone's name, and The Community Chest will send a card advising them of the gift made in their honor. These are some suggested giving options: $10 provides one meal, $50 feeds a family of five, and $100 purchases a hot dinner for ten neighbors.
Donations can be made electronically on The Community Chest's website at https://bit.ly/WinterDinnerProject. Donors may also send a check to The Community Chest, 122 South Van Brunt Street, Englewood, New Jersey, 07631. Donations are tax-deductible, as permitted by law. For additional information about this project, contact Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer at 201-568-7474.
About The Community Chest
Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 87 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.
The Community Chest's Board of Managers is comprised of community leaders dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors in need. People interested in being considered for board membership may contact executive director Shelly Wimpfheimer at (201) 568-7474.
For further information about The Chest, visit www.thecommunitychestebc.org/ or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization’s activities on Facebook and Twitter.
Photo caption: • Dinner Food Photo. Photo Credit: Kevin Phillips from Pixabay
Advertisement
Advertisement
What's Related