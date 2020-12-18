Brown Harris Stevens Sells Highest-Priced Townhouse In Hoboken Since 2016 by

Tuesday, December 15 2020 @ 09:57 AM EST

The Hudson Realty Group Now Has Top Two Home Sales in City’s HIstory

Hoboken, NJ -- December 14, 2020 -- The Hudson Realty Group at Brown Harris Stevens has sold a luxury townhouse at 903 Hudson Place in Hoboken for $5M - the highest price paid for a townhome in nearly five years. The current price record for a townhouse was set in 2016 with the $6.5 M sale of 504 Hudson Street, also brokered by The Hudson Realty Group.

“We are proud to have set a new standard of living in Hoboken, but we’re mostly excited for our buyers who had been searching for years for a large, turnkey townhouse to make their own,” said agent Westley Page who represented the buyers along with Peter Cossio, both of the Hudson Realty Group at Brown Harris Stevens. “903 Hudson Place checked all the boxes; it’s extremely well-appointed, on a highly desirable tree-lined street and close to the Hudson River.”

Built from the ground up in 2014, the townhouse offers 6 bedrooms, 5 full baths and 2 half-baths and 7,400 square feet of living space. There is also an elevator, home gym, roof deck, walk-in wine cellar, and a private driveway with room for three cars.

The Hudson Realty Group was previously affiliated with Halstead, which merged under the Brown Harris Stevens brand in June to form the largest privately held real estate company on the East Coast.

“The fact that 903 Hudson Place sold for well above market average in the middle of a pandemic speaks not only to the growing desirability of Hoboken, but also to ability of the Hudson Realty Group to make deals happen while consistently setting new records,” said Eugene Cordano, President, Brown Harris Stevens New Jersey.

Brown Harris Stevens now includes 2,500 agents across 55 offices throughout New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut, the Hamptons, Hudson Valley, Palm Beach and Miami. In 2019, the combined firms had more than $9 billion in sales and Brown Harris Stevens achieved the highest average sales price in the nation according to RealTrends.

About Brown Harris Stevens

Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) is one of the most prominent privately-held real estate firms in the world. Established in 1873, BHS has historically dominated the luxury, high-end market.

With more than 2,500 agents across the East Coast, the company oversees the sale of marquee properties worldwide, including property management and new development marketing, from its headquarters in New York City and its offices throughout the Tristate area, Palm Beach, and Miami. Learn more at www.bhsusa.com.

