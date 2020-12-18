SALES LAUNCH FOR SPA-INFUSED, LUXURY CONDO LIVING AT SOLAIA IN NORTH BERGEN, NJ by

NORTH BERGEN, NJ - Sales have commenced at Solaia, a boutique collection of spacious, luxurious condominiums featuring one-of-a-kind lifestyle and wellness amenities, located in the hidden gem of North Bergen, between Edgewater and Weehawken on the Hudson River waterfront.

Opening at a time when demand is soaring for larger, high-end homes that provide a respite from the congestion of New York City, but still offer great access to its work centers, Solaia delivers 70 upscale residences in a modern 14-story building nestled on an elevated, secluded street bordering the historic Palisades Cliffs and overlooking the majestic Hudson River. The website has been launched at www.livesolaia.com where interested buyers can find detailed information on its floorplans, designer home features and health and wellness focused amenities.

Skyline Development Group has partnered with Compass Development Marketing Group and Compass’s New Jersey office, where Kristin Ehrgott, heralded as one of the area’s most proficient luxury Brokers, will market the new homes.

“Compass is one of the largest independent real estate brokerage firms in the country and has recently launched in New Jersey with considerable market share. Solaia will be our premier newly constructed development.” stated Ms. Ehrgott.

Solaia boasts a collection of one-to-three-bedroom homes with just seven private homes per floor starting in the mid-$700,000’s. Deposits on homes are now being accepted with initial occupancy expected toward the end of the first quarter, 2021.

“Solaia was developed with three pillars in mind - attention to detail, space, and health and wellness,” says Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Skyline Development Group Louis Mont, who is developing Solaia with joint venture partners Vasco Ventures and Mosaic Real Estate.

“This building is unique on the Hudson River waterfront with expansive floorplans and an amenity offering unlike any other. We expect it to draw tremendous interest from sophisticated purchasers who not only want a large interior living space, but also a holistic and balanced approach to living with ultra-health and wellness amenities that rival those found only at a five-star resort spa. In fact, the uniqueness of Solaia has already spurred hundreds to join our wait list in anticipation of the sales launch.”

Designed by Architectura and curated by Downtown Decorators, Solaia fully maximizes its natural surroundings and unique location with dramatic Hudson River and New York City skyline views from virtually every home. Residences will range from 864 square feet to over 1,900 square feet plus private balconies for most homes. The light-filled residences have expansive living rooms with gas fireplaces and smart light switches & automation systems, kitchens with custom Italian cabinetry, SapienStone countertops and GE Café Wi-Fi enabled appliances, master bedrooms with custom closet systems and en suite master baths with soaking tubs.

An awe-inspiring 10,000 square-feet of world class amenities at Solaia will be highlighted by a three-story wellness center dedicated to rejuvenation and active lifestyles, for exclusive use of the residents and their guests. The sanctuary features a fully equipped fitness center with 18 ft ceilings, and includes TRX, boxing and yoga, a steam room, sauna, rainfall experience shower, Halo Himalayan salt therapy room with infrared relaxation stations, jetted vitality tub, and dressing room with personalized owner’s lockers. Other amenities include a cliffside roof deck with BBQ grills, outdoor kitchen, firepit and dining area, a co-working lounge with conference room, and an Owner’s lounge featuring a fireplace, billiards, catering kitchen and dining area.

“Solaia was conceptualized with an emphasis on mind, body, and spirit for wellness inside and out,” says Jaclyn Issac, founder of interior design firm Downtown Decorators, “Everything from the design of the spa-like spaces to the materials utilized in creating this residential oasis were carefully chosen to accentuate tranquility, self-care and balanced healthy living.”

Located at 8701 Churchill Road, Solaia takes full advantage of New Jersey Gold Coast living. Just minutes away are eclectic offerings of dining, shopping, lifestyle essentials and waterfront recreational and nightlife pursuits in Edgewater, Weehawken, North Bergen and Hoboken. Lifestyle destinations such as Whole Foods, Starbucks and Spa Society are nearby. Its transit-rich location has long attracted those commuting to New York City for business and pleasure who appreciate its proximity to the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel, Hudson Bergen Light Rail and NY Waterway Port Imperial Ferry Terminal.

For additional information on Solaia and to schedule a tour to visit, please call 201-548-8000 or visit www.livesolaia.com

