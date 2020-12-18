Theatre Benefit Supports College, Features Alumni by

Thursday, December 17 2020 @ 10:01 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

PARAMUS, N.J. – Eleven metropolitan area theatres, including the Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre at Bergen Community College, have come together to perform on the “Investors Bank Virtual Stage” with the “Theatres Together: Performing for a Purpose” benefit concert Friday, December 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Former Bergen students Divinity Montijo, Daniel Lipata and Yong Kwon have a starring role in the event, performing a selection from “The Greatest Showman.” For every click at http://ow.ly/oEkd50CM8C9, Investors Bank will donate $5 to support the arts at the College. Visit https://bergen.edu/event/virtual-benefit-concert/ or follow the Ciccone Theatre on Facebook, Instagram @cicconetheatreatbergen or Twitter @cicconetheatre for more information.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 13,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

Advertisement