Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, December 18 2020 @ 12:00 PM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, December 18 2020 @ 12:00 PM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Theatre Benefit Supports College, Features Alumni

    Share

PARAMUS, N.J. – Eleven metropolitan area theatres, including the Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre at Bergen Community College, have come together to perform on the “Investors Bank Virtual Stage” with the “Theatres Together: Performing for a Purpose” benefit concert Friday, December 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Former Bergen students Divinity Montijo, Daniel Lipata and Yong Kwon have a starring role in the event, performing a selection from “The Greatest Showman.” For every click at http://ow.ly/oEkd50CM8C9, Investors Bank will donate $5 to support the arts at the College. Visit https://bergen.edu/event/virtual-benefit-concert/ or follow the Ciccone Theatre on Facebook, Instagram @cicconetheatreatbergen or Twitter @cicconetheatre for more information.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 13,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Theatre Benefit Supports College, Features Alumni
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost