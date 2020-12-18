Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, December 18 2020 @ 12:00 PM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, December 18 2020 @ 12:00 PM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Walmart and Salvation Army Take Holiday Giving Virtual with Online Red Kettle, Angel Tree Campaigns

    Share

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Dec. 14, 2020 – During the holidays, Walmart and the Salvation Army work together through two iconic giving programs - the Red Kettle and Angel Tree campaigns. But because of the pandemic, they’ve had to find new and innovative ways to help people continue to give to those in need. Now, Walmart has partnered with the Salvation Army to give these impactful campaigns a new virtual platform this season.

In addition to dropping spare change into those famous red kettles outside the store, customers who shop Walmart online and in the Walmart app can now round up their total to the nearest dollar amount – with those leftover pennies being donated to The Salvation Army, supporting its mission to make the season a little brighter for families. Customers across the country can keep adding change to the virtual red kettles through December 31, 2020. Donations are distributed by the Salvation Army based on the donor’s billing zip code and benefit The Salvation Army location serving that community.

Customers have for years also sponsored local children whose wish lists have adorned Angel Trees at the front of the store. Now, that program, which lets customers drop off new items like clothing and toys for local kids, has also launched online for the first time ever. Walmart customers can simply visit The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program, pick the Salvation Army they wish to support and purchase gifts for local children on the registry – all without ever leaving home. The virtual Angel Tree will continue online through December 18, 2020.

“We believe in being more than just a retailer; we believe in being an integral part of the local communities where our stores, clubs and facilities exist,” said Elizabeth Willett, director of strategic initiatives, Walmart. “We are endlessly inspired by the generosity our customers show, and proud to use our scope and scale to make it even easier for them to give, especially during this difficult year.”

Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 40 years to help meet the needs of people in communities across the country.

About Walmart 
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Walmart and Salvation Army Take Holiday Giving Virtual with Online Red Kettle, Angel Tree Campaigns
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost